









Gabe Brown is a member of the Alaskan Bush People family, who share their lives in the wilderness on Discovery. As the new season gets well underway, fans are wondering if he is still married to Raquell Rose.

They tied the knot in 2019, before having a child. Alaskan Bush People viewers finally met the little one as Gabe and Raquell took their newborn — a daughter named Sophie — to North Star Ranch to visit Gabe’s parents.

Since that moment, those watching have noticed that Gabe’s wife and child don’t usually appear on the show. As a result, questions about his marriage are coming up and therefore Reality Titbit done some digging.

Is Gabe Brown still married?

Yes, Gabe is still married to Raquell. They tied the knot in 2019 during an episode of Alaskan Bush People and remain a married couple at the time of writing, despite fears from fans they had broken up due to her absence from the series.

The couple met through Gabe’s sister Rain, but Raquell is “temporary MIA,” as per her Instagram bio, due to wanting privacy after they had a child that same year. So while Gabe is in the spotlight, Raquell and their child are away from it.

Raquell’s most recent post on Instagram was a Valentine’s Day photo in February 2022. She wrote: “Happy Valentine’s day to my overgrown garden gnome 😘🥰💕✨️.” The two are always seen wearing their wedding rings.

Alaskan Bush People couple: ‘Going strong’

Gabe let Alaskan Bush viewers breathe a sigh of relief when he posted a Valentine’s Day post in February earlier this year. He confirmed that his marriage with Raquell is “still going strong” as they entered their fourth year together.

Fans were over the moon at the news, but several others are still concerned as the new series gets underway without a trace of Raquell, but there is no need to worry as they have not announced a break-up.

The star was recently seen going to help his family in Petersburg by himself, which only heightened worries, but he was just making sure his siblings like Rain, Bird and Noah went on their boating trip safely.

Gabe and Raquell: Timeline

After meeting through Rain, Gabe and Raquell officially started dating on Valentine’s Day 2018. In January 2019, the couple got married in a private ceremony — officiated by his brother Noah — near the Brown home in Washington.

Then in June, the two said their vows in front of friends and family on the five-month anniversary of the couple’s first wedding date. So essentially, they got married twice!

They then brought their young daughter into the world that same year. Now, they are celebrating four years in a relationship as a married couple and family-of-three.

