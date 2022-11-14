









Jane Kilcher doesn’t appear as often as she used to on Alaska: The Last Frontier, but has recently been starring on Bering Sea Gold. Fans are now asking why she’s on the latter, and whether she’s still a Frontier cast member.

Following the post-injury follow-up episodes after Otto Kilcher’s injury this season, many are asking where Jane is. She has actually appeared on season 11 but, with less screen time, viewers are concerned of her whereabouts.

Jane and her cousin Kate took Charlotte off the homestead for the first time since Otto’s injury on the November 6 episode. However, the question is whether Jane is still considered a cast member and why she’s on Bering Sea Gold.

Is Jane Kilcher still on Alaska: The Last Frontier?

Yes, Jane is still a cast member on Alaska: The Last Frontier. Although she is crossing over to Bering Sea Gold, she remains part of the original Discovery show where she rose to fame with her Kilcher family.

She revealed there is six episodes in season 11 on Facebook on November 13. Fans were devastated to hear the season was ending soon, but Jane said: “It was a short season. We had to deal with a lot of changes and covid back then.”

It was in October when fans noticed Jane wasn’t appearing on Alaska: The Last Frontier very often, but don’t worry, as she is still very much part of the cast. Her children with Atz Lee don’t appear to keep their lives private.

Why is Jane on Bering Sea Gold?

Jane appeared as a special guest on Bering Sea Gold on the new season alongside her friend and main cast member Emily Riedel. It was her first time in Nome and brought her commercial fisherwoman and homesteader skills.

Emily told Jane: “This season is so crazy lol I don’t know what I would’ve done without you can’t wait to see it!” Jane revealed on Facebook in September that she was in Nome during the “worst storm ever.”

She confirmed she was on Emily’s team on Nome on November 13, revealing she is “super excited” ahead of her Bering Sea Gold debut. Emily is bringing Jane, who she considers an old friend, into her mining operation in Nome.

Alaska: The Last Frontier season 11 cast

As usual, Alaska: The Last Frontier cast mainly consists of the Kilcher family. Season 11 has included Otto, his daughter Etienne, and other children August and Eivin, Jane and her cousin Charlotte, Tela, Alysse, and Atz Sr.

Eve Kilcher and Brigham Cottam are also in the cast line-up. This season, we see Atz Sr. mobilising a group of veterans to bring water to a local homesteader. Tela also takes Alysse dipnetting and Jane’s cousin Kate visits from Texas.

Eivin brings his brother on a trip to Red Mountain while Jane and her cousin take Charlotte off the homestead for the first time since Otto’s injury. Before leaving for college, Etienne endures a homestead right of passage in the wild.

WATCH ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER ON DISCOVERY SUNDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK