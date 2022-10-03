









Matt Brown doesn’t appear on Alaskan Bush People like the rest of the family, but often gives Instagram followers updates on how his life is going. As season 14 launches, many wonder if he ever tied the knot with anyone.

In 2021, Matt was seen trying to climb up the Chopaka Mountain in Washington, where he planned to camp by himself. He also revealed that he had been sober for 24 months as of March of the same year.

As Discovery viewers ask how his love life is going, Reality Titbit has the latest on whether he now has a wife or whether he is still living mountain life as a solo man. It comes after he cut ties from the Browns a few years ago.

Is Matt Brown married?

No, Matt is not married nor does he have a romantic partner. Although he lives alone, the former Alaskan Bush People cast member often hangs out with his friend Michael, who he shares updates with on social media.

According to Screenrant, he admitted in an emotional IG confessional that in 2021 he fell in love with a married woman in Los Angeles after he left the show. The married woman had two children, and Matt dated her for three years before he moved to Washington.

Since then, Matt has made no revelations about a relationship. Back in 2006, The Sun reports that Matt was dating Heather Bagayas who he rekindled with in 2014, but they split after five months together.

Where is the Alaskan Bush People star today?

Matt is currently remaining active on social media and posted a check-in video just a day before Alaskan Bush People season 14 aired. He revealed he has been busy working and would post the update when he returns home.

The former Discovery star now works at an orchard, the last that he is watering as the other two have shut down for harvest. Matt told followers that he “keeps an observation of the past so I can tell where I’ve been”.

He is currently preparing for another trip up a mountain. Previously, Matt has been open about his travels up Chopaka Mountain in Washington. His friend Michael recently took him to Diablo Lake on their bikes!

Matt doesn’t live far from the Brown family, as he remains in the North Cascade mountains near their North Ranch home. However, he is no longer in contact with them and currently lives by himself.

The Brown Family: Married

Ami Brown was married to Billy from 1979 until his death in 2021. Their son Bear tied the knot with Raiven Adams in January earlier this year, while Gabe is currently married to Raquell “Rose” Pantilla after meeting through Rain.

Bear and Raiven actually first met at his brother Noah’s wedding in 2018. One year later, Gabe and Raquell secretly wed in January and exchanged vows a second time in June of that year.

Noah met Rhain Alisha in 2016 and are now married parents of two. Alaskan Bush People former field producer Allison Kagan is currently dating Bam Bam Brown but the two have not yet revealed an engagement.

