Is Cornelia Marie still on Deadliest Catch? Fans watching the series in 2023 are curious to know more about what happened to the boat.

Many of the fishing vessels featured on Deadliest Catch have become well-known among fans of the show.

Sig Hansen and the Northwestern and Johnathan and Andy Hillstrand’s Time Bandit have been on the series for years.

However, in 2023, fans are wanting to know more on the whereabouts of one fishing vessel in particular – the Cornelia Marie.

What is the Cornelia Marie?

The Cornelia Marie is a fishing vessel seen on Discovery show Deadliest Catch.

The boat was built in 1989. It spans 39m in length and 9m in width.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the Cornelia Marie is currently moored in Alaska.

Is Cornelia Marie still on Deadliest Catch?

No, the Cornelia Marie is no longer featured on Deadliest Catch.

The turquoise-colored fishing vessel first appeared on the Discovery show in season 2 with Phil Harris as captain.

Phil Harris was joined by Murray Gamrath and Derrick Ray on the boat from seasons 2-6.

Season 7 saw Derrick joined by Tony Lara.

In 2014, Phil’s son, Josh Harris, took over captain duties alongside Casey McManus.

The Cornelia Marie appeared on the show until season 18 which aired in 2022.

While the Cornelia Marie was featured on the show for many years, the F/V Northwestern is the longest-standing fishing vessel to appear on Deadliest Catch.

What happened to the boat’s captain?

Fisherman and Cornelia Marie’s former captain Phil Harris passed away in 2010.

Phil sadly suffered a stroke while unloading his boat at the port on St Paul Island, Alaska.

He was 53 years old and left his son, Josh, in charge of the boat.

Phil’s son was captain of Cornelia Marie from season 10 to 18 alongside Casey.

However, Josh was fired from the Discovery show in 2022.

