Shark Week is back in 2023 with Jason Momoa as the Discovery show’s host. More familiar faces are appearing during many people’s “favorite” TV highlight of the year including the Jackass cast. The Shark Week Jackass specials are being shown again this year and fans are curious to know more about Poopies’ shark bite.

Jackass Shark Week isn’t back for a brand new season in 2023, but re-runs of the 2021 and 2022 episodes are airing this year. While some Shark Week fans were pleased to see Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, and co taking to the water, others weren’t so happy about Discovery Channel broadcasting the segment again.

Credit: Discovery YouTube channel

Poopies’ shark bite

During Jackass Shark Week, Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney, takes to the water to carry out a wakeboarding stunt.

The Shark Week stars were set to complete a series of stunts to put common shark myths to the test.

Poopies set off on his wakeboard, following behind a jet ski, and successfully went up a ramp in the ocean.

However, once he hit the water, a shark headed for Poopies and bit him.

911 was called during Jackass Shark Week

After Poopies’ reef shark bite, blood could be seen coming from his hand as he was rescued from the water.

People could be heard shouting for a “medical bag” and to call 911.

Poopies was seen to by medical staff and was escorted away on a smaller boat for further assistance,

Steve-O asked if it was “one bite in one spot,” to which production replied: “Yes.”

Speaking to the camera, Chris Pontius said that the bite was a “reminder that we are pushing it pretty hard…”

Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney returns for Shark Week 2.0

Although Poopies endured a shark attack during the 2021 show, he returned for Jackass Shark Week 2.0 in 2022.

Speaking of his experience, Sean said to the camera: “I thought I was going to die in front of my friends, like, it’s pretty heavy…”

Poopies’ recovery process took around a year. He said it was “so long,” and that he went to physical therapy two days a week, adding: “It’s getting there.”

Despite his terrifying previous experience with sharks, Poopies got back in the water during Shark Week in 2022.

During a shark dive, he said: “They’re loving me down here and I’m loving them back.”