









Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns star Jake Anderson has been through two big personal tragedies as he unexpectedly lost both his sister and dad in his early years of fame.

The Discovery spinoff show is entertaining fans ever since it premiered on September 17. It stars the Deadliest Catch veteran Jake.

Captain Jake has appeared in all seasons of the series since his debut in 2007.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jake Anderson unexpectedly lost sister Chelsea while filming season 5

Jake’s elder sister, Chelsea Dawn Anderson, was born on May 6, 1971, and unexpectedly passed away on February 13, 2009. Her obituary notes that she died due to complications related to pneumonia.

Chelsea was 39 at the time of her death.

Throughout her life, Chelsea had suffered from Rheumatoid Arthritis, which is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, which makes a person’s immune system attack their healthy cells by mistake. This causes inflammation in their body.

CDC.gov notes that RA mainly attacks the joints. In most cases, it affects multiple joints at once.

When Jake received the news of his sister’s sudden passing, he was working as a deckhand on the Northwestern.

Distractify notes that Jake was in the middle of filming season 5 and immediately transferred boats to head back home to get to his family.

While Jake was still grieving his sister, the reality star was struck with a second tragedy. His father went missing and was presumed dead, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

Deadliest Catch star paid beautiful tribute to elder sister in 2020

In February 2020, Jake took to his Facebook to pay an emotional tribute to his sister on the 11th anniversary of her passing.

“Missing my sister Chelsea today,” Jake wrote.

He revealed that Chelsea had been arguing with their mother about how she didn’t need to see the doctor. She passed away in the waiting room at the doctor’s office, he shares.

Detailing his sister’s difficult journey through life due to RA, Jake said: “Chelsea’s body away from her at age 2. Growing up she was looked at funny, and constantly taken advantage of. She didn’t care, she remained happy.”

He revealed that Chelsea began having seizures and abscesses in her body when she was 34. He further shared that Chelsea suffered from drug addiction due to the pain medications. She developed schizophrenia later.

“On Friday the 13th February 2009 Chelsea Dawn Anderson the strongest most beautiful person in the world died while kicking the world’s face in! Thanks for teaching me what strength truly is Chelsea,” Jake wrote.

Jake introduces new business venture, Kaptein Coffee

The Deadliest Catch star Jake founded Kaptein Coffee with a fellow fisherman of the Bering Sea, Scott Sperbeck.

On their website, the duo notes that they aim to provide high-quality coffee at a fair price.

Their new company also supports the Seattle Fishermen’s Memorial and Planet Water Foundation.

Run for the Money | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11426 Run for the Money | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-IYzF8Tii8s/hqdefault.jpg 1120858 1120858 center 22403