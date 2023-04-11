Street Outlaws Fastest In America brings a brand new team to the show in 2023 – Jessica Heath is one of the Team Insane racers.

The Discovery show kicked off its fourth season of Fastest In America on March 13 and many familiar faces return to the track.

JJ Da Boss, Kye Kelley, Lizzy Musi, and co are back on Street Outlaws. However, there are also some newbies for viewers to meet including Jessica and the rest of Team Insane.

Credit: Street Outlaws Twitter page

Who is Jessica Heath?

Jessica Heath is a street racer and bodybuilder who appears on Street Outlaws in 2023.

The fitness buff appears on Street Outlaws alongside her husband, Issa. The pair are both bodybuilders who coach others to achieve their fitness goals.

Jessica drives a blue Chevy and can be found on Instagram with over 22k followers at @inkedjessy_ifbbpro.

She races for Team Insane

As well as the regular Street Outlaws teams including Memphis, Texas, and Nola, there are some newcomers to the series in 2023.

Street Outlaws Fastest In America season 4 welcomes new racing teams including Team Insane, Trailer Park Mafia, and 252 Outlaws.

The leaderboard after episode 5 saw Dream Team, Nola, and Memphis at the top and Detroit, Insane, and Trailer Park Mafia at the bottom.

Jessica arm wrestled for lane choice

During Street Outlaws Fastest In America season 4 episode 5, Jessica was asked to arm wrestle for lane choice before her race.

She was set to race North Carolina on the track. However, she arm wrestled with NOLA team member Kye Kelley first.

JJ Da Boss also flipped a coin for the racer’s lane choice before she headed into the car feeling “confident.”

The same episode saw JJ Da Boss’ wife, Tricia Day, return to the show after she endured a car wreck in 2022.

Thankfully, Tricia made a full recovery from the accident. She’s now back on Street Outlaws and is ready to race again.

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST IN AMERICA MONDAYS AT 8 PM ON DISCOVERY