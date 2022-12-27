Street Outlaws star John Odom has made a name for himself in the world of street car racing and here we take a look at what is the racer’s net worth in 2022.

For the unversed, John is a professional car racer who stars in Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings 2022 as a contender. He is also an Idaho native.

John’s entry in the new season piqued the interest of many Street Outlaws viewers. Several fans were keen on learning more about his life and wealth.

Inside John Odom’s net worth

Biography Daily states that John is worth approximately $6 million. Not only has John found success as a car racer but also has over 20 years of experience of working in Excavation & Construction.

The 6’ft’4 racer was born and brought up in Twin Falls, Idaho. He is now the owner of the world’s fastest Nissan GTR. Nissan News reveals that the car’s cost begins at $113,540 in 2022.

The Street Outlaws star also owns multiple businesses, namely HMH Construction, Odom Racing, and Skyline Homes & Developments.

A deeper look at John’s businesses

John founded his company HMH Construction in 2015 in Meridian, Idaho. Since he has led multiple residential and commercial projects.

Besides HMH, he has also started the company Skyline Homes & Developments alongside partner Dale Newberry. Through Skyline, John has contributed to the development of Boise, Eagle, Star, Middleton, Meridian, and Kuna.

John is the team owner at Odom Racing, which is another one of his businesses. On Street Outlaws, he’s known for his speedy Gran Turismo Racer (GTR).

Meet Street Outlaws racer on Instagram

John has 46K followers on Instagram.

His Instagram shows his passion for racing and cars. He posts videos of his races and street adventures.

Most of his posts promote his business Odom racing. He also has a YouTube channel dedicated to Odom Racing with almost 14k subscribers.

