Josh Gates’ hat and necklace as he stars in Expedition Unknown are making viewers envious. Archaeologist Joshua Gates is very rarely seen without the infamous hat, but has he ever discovered anything while wearing the accessory? He did once buy a hat in Panama – however, it wasn’t the same one he wears every day.

Discovery Channel‘s Expedition Unknown star travels across the world in search of lost artifacts and investigates unsolved mysteries like the creation of the Nazca lines. Josh’s hat is brown and has one side with jagged edges, and longtime fans could spot it from a mile away. We’ve got all the details on Josh’s hat and necklace.

Josh Gates’s hat makes fans envious

Joshua Gates’ hat has everyone jealous and desperately trying to find a similar one, but he actually revealed at a Josh Gates Live show that he only has one and does not remember where he bought the accessory from.

Some viewers are convinced he’s wearing an Indiana Jones hat, but he was actually once seen buying a Panama hat from Ecuador in a 2018 episode. Josh has even spent $700 on a hat in the past!

He wears it so often that fans know the accessory as the ‘Josh Gates hat’ and has had all sorts of colors, from pink to brown. Josh’s main hat is brown with a brown band across the middle head section.

Expedition Unknown star’s necklace

Josh Gates’ necklace is just as popular as his hat. He told DT Fan Radio on BlogTalkRadio’s Mandogg House Radio that he has had that necklace since he was a kid but didn’t wear it much after originally buying it.

When he started traveling as an adult, he put the pendant on a new chain. He now wears it every time he travels, and only when he travels. “It’s magical,” he said, jokingly. There’s a whole variety of Josh Gates-esque necklaces on Etsy.

Josh said they used to go to England once a year, as his mom is British, and he “sort of remembers getting it.” He saw it in a store, bought it, always kept it, and often kept it in a drawer, but had the chain replaced and he wore it again!

Josh Gates is always on the hunt

Expedition Unknown typically results in Josh not finding anything, but he sometimes finds at least one clue. He once explored the 2,500-year-old mummy of a high priest and tried to find creatures that inspired the sea creature, Lusca.

Josh holds a degree in Archaeology from Tufts University and is a member of The Explorers Club. He is also a trustee on the governing board of the Archaeological Institute of America.

In Cambodia, Josh worked to unearth a long-buried temple. He also traveled where no host has gone before with William Shatner, taking him to dive with man-eating Tiger Sharks in the Bahamas.

