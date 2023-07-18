Naked and Afraid’s Julia Bulinsky took on the Discovery show challenge in a bid to prove that she’s just as “bada**” as her mom. Julia and her Naked and Afraid partner, Waylon Harper, are both children of former stars of the show. The two ventured into the dense Mexican rainforest during season 14.

As Naked and Afraid Last One Standing wraps up in 2023, fans cast their minds back to previous cast members of the show including Julia. She was dubbed “brave,” and “courageous” by viewers. Before heading into the rainforest, Julia’s mom encouraged her to eat termites and walk on rocks to prepare for her time on the show.

Who is Julia Bulinsky?

Julia Bulinsky is a 21-year-old former Discovery Channel star.

She was a contestant on Naked and Afraid season 14 and appeared on the show alongside Wes Harper’s son, Waylon.

Julia is described as “resilient like her mother” during the show. She said that she’s “more comfortable,” naked, and added that she hoped her partner wouldn’t “be lazy” or “a crier.”

She wanted to prove herself to her mom

Introducing herself on Naked and Afraid, Julia explained that she wanted to show her mother, Trish Bulinsky, that she wasn’t the “only bada** in the house.”

Trish was a contestant on Naked and Afraid season 10 in 2019 and the show’s XL spin-off in 2022.

Julia’s mom spent time in Rio Claro, Colombia, during her time on the Discovery show. She hails from New Jersey and worked as a bartender before Naked and Afraid.

Julia is still seeking adventure

When Julia appeared on Naked and Afraid, she explained that she had “no idea” what she wanted to do with her life.

Judging by her Instagram page, she’s a lover of travel and is exploring all kinds of places.

From snowy backdrops to beach settings, Julia is often sharing her adventures on the ‘gram.

Find the Discovery star on Instagram at @juliabulinsky where she has over 5.2k followers.

Her mom’s also on IG at @trishbulinsky. She shared a post with her daughter and wrote in 2022: “when we’re not in the jungle this is where you’ll find us!”