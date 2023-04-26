Linda Greenlaw’s adventures at sea are well-documented but Deadliest Catch viewers may know less about her husband and personal life.

As Deadliest Catch season 19 airs on Discovery on Tuesdays in 2023, fans are curious to know whether Linda Greenlaw is married.

She’s a newcomer to the Discovery show but a seasoned pro on the seas. So, let’s find out more about Linda’s life including her husband, whether she has kids, and much more.

Photo by Johannes Kroemer/Getty Images

Get to know Deadliest Catch’s female captain

Deadliest Catch is back in 2023 and fans have some new cast members to get to know.

While some fishing vessels have disappeared from the show including the Cornelia Marie, there are many new faces and boats to get acquainted with in season 19.

Linda Greenlaw, who was featured in The Perfect Storm 1997 book and 2000 film, is one of the season 19 cast members.

Linda is a 62-year-old female swordfish captain and author based in Isle Au Haut, Maine.

Linda Greenlaw’s husband

In 2012, at the age of 52, Linda married her now-husband, Steve Wessel.

The two tied the knot in what she said was a “shotgun wedding without the pregnancy,” per Cape Cod Times in 2013.

Steve worked as a boat builder and the two met when she took a boat to his shop to have some work done.

Linda explained that in 2012, her husband was the owner of WESMEC boat building in Surrey, Maine.

Just eight months after meeting, the two had a “connection,” and tied the knot, reports Prevention.

Linda became a mom at 46

While Deadliest Catch’s Linda began fishing at the age of 19, her journey into married life and motherhood came much later in life.

At 46, she became the legal guardian of her 15-year-old niece, Mariah, reports Prevention.

In 2013, Mariah was reportedly 21 years old and was a junior in college majoring in social work.

Nowadays she is around 31 years old.

