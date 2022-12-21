Lizzy Musi and Kye Kelley are enjoying a honeymoon following the Street Outlaws fan reaction to their verbal fight on the Discovery show. Many wonder when they are getting married and what their wedding date is.

During Street Outlaws, Kye and Lizzy mentioned their wedding was happening in three weeks, leaving viewers curious about whether they went through a breakup following the disagreement. It came after Lizzy won a race against Kye.

Lizzy also claimed in the episode: “Our relationship is gone over this deal.” However, fast-forward to post-filming real-time and the two didn’t break up. They’re living up to their honeymoon despite not being officially married yet.

Kye Kelley and Lizzy Musi drama

Kye and Lizzy breakup rumors circulated after she ran a race which Kye thought she’d hold back on. With an aim to win the championship on Kye’s side, Pat told Kye not to blow his motor, and that they were going easy on him.

As a result, Kye is thought to have held back and Lizzy beat him. She said it was the “worst case scenario” and that the race was a “do or die moment.” She also said she “didn’t want to go over there” to speak to her fiance after the win.

She explained that they “turned the sticks on the way it was, even if it was just a little bit.” Lizzy winning the race meant Kye has not gone through to the championships but was warned that if she let him win, it would let the sport down.

The argument led to Kye and Lizzy facing breakup rumors, but they are still together. Just three weeks ago, Lizzy and Kelley were seen enjoying Thanksgiving together, as shared on the racer’s YouTube on November 28, 2022.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit contacted Kye and Lizzy for comment on the breakup rumors.

When are Kye and Lizzy getting married?

Kye and Lizzy are getting married on November 11, 2023, Zola reports. They were originally due to tie the knot on November 19, 2022, as per Registry Finder, and are now enjoying what Lizzy is calling their ‘honeymoon’ in Antigua.

Lizzy also confirmed the original date of the wedding to a fan who asked when she was getting married. However, the happy couple’s initial special day was set to take place four months after Lizzy’s Bachelorette party in July 2022.

Therefore, it appears the couple has postponed their wedding by a year. The special day is set to take place in Kentwood, Los Angeles, with a registry allowing their loved ones to contribute to their first getaway together.

Kye and Lizzy on honeymoon amid breakup rumors

Lizzy shared a series of videos to her Instagram Story on December 20. The first was a video with the words, ‘Antigua Honeymoon,’ with Kye by her side while they traveled in the back of a vehicle, suggestively a taxi.

The following two videos saw them enjoying an alcoholic beverage each. Kye has ordered what he calls a “beer bomb” while Lizzy is enjoying a refreshing iced orange drink, in what is their first holiday away together.

Kye confessed that they “have nothing else to do so have to have fun” before Lizzy clinks his drink and says: “Here’s to our life.” Their registry offered their friends and family a chance to contribute to flights and a holiday.

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP KINGS ON DISCOVERY EVERY MONDAY AT 8 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know