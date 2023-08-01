Lizzy Musi shared her cancer diagnosis with her fans in April 2023. The Street Outlaws star took to her YouTube channel to announce the news that she had stage four breast cancer. Lizzy made her announcement with her partner, Kye Kelley, by her side.

Through Lizy’s cancer battle, the Discovery Channel star has been keeping her fans and followers up to date with her health. In August 2023, she explained that she has found a new source of adrenaline while taking a break from racing. Many of her fans said that they were so “glad” to “see her having fun.”

Credit: Discovery YouTube channel

On July 14, 2023, Lizzy Musi took to Instagram to share a post from MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Her caption provided a positive update when it comes to her cancer.

The Street Outlaws star shared that her “scan results showed no progression.”

She wrote: “Just after two treatments since May! And all tumors have decreased in size! There are two that a larger due to dead tumor tissue around that area!”

Lizzy added: “God is good and amazes me every day.”

Street Outlaws’ Lizzy takes a break

During her cancer battle, Lizzy wrote in another Instagram post that she took a break away from racing.

In late July, she captioned a post: “We been on a break from racing for almost a month.”

Although the Discovery Channel star was dealt some seriously difficult news with her cancer diagnosis, she hasn’t stopped racing altogether.

After finding out about her diagnosis, Lizzy shared that she is “living life to the fullest,” and enjoyed a girls’ night out in mid-July.

Discovery star finds a new adrenaline rush

Taking to the ‘gram on July 30, Lizzy shares that she has found a new “adrenaline” rush to fill in the gap since she hadn’t been racing in over a month.

The 32-year-old plunged herself into muddy waters as she went catfish noodling.

Lizzy pulled a 44lb flathead catfish from the water and had fans swamping the comments section.

Many wrote that Lizzy “rocks,” while others said they worried about her being in dirty water.

One fan commented: “Yoooo I’ve been wanting to go noodling for soooo long!! Get it!!!”

Another said that Lizzy is an “amazing woman” and more commented: “Hell yeah! Get it girl!”

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).