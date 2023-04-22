Lizzy Musi explains to her fans in April 2023 that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Street Outlaws star posted on her social media channels, including her Instagram page and her YouTube channel, to share the sad news.

Lizzy’s fiancé and fellow street racer Kye Kelley opened the YouTube video before she gave a deep explanation of how she came to find out that she’s got cancer.

Credit: Discovery YouTube channel

Lizzy Musi is diagnosed with cancer

Speaking on her YouTube channel on April 21, 2023, Lizzy Musi, 32, said that she’s been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

She said that the first sign of cancer that she noticed was a “marble-sized lump” in her breast.

Lizzy explained that she had a breast augmentation around two years ago and later had “revision” surgery after that.

The Discovery star added that six months later she noticed the lump.

Initially, she thought “nothing of it,” and thought it could’ve been “scar tissue.”

It’s an ‘aggressive’ form of cancer

After discovering the “marble-sized lump,” Lizzy and Kye had to go to Australia for five weeks.

She said when they returned, “it went from marble-sized to almost 3 cm, a cutie size, and it was tender.”

Lizzy went back to the doctor and after some tests and a biopsy, they confirmed that she has cancer.

She added that she has an “aggressive” form of cancer and that when she received the news she felt “numb.”

The cancer has spread to her lymph nodes and her liver and she’s due to start chemotherapy very soon.

Lizzy hopes to raise awareness

In her YouTube video, Lizzy said that she was always asked at the OBGYN if she has a history of breast cancer in her family.

She said that she always told doctors that she does have a history of breast cancer in her family but that she feels it is often “overlooked.”

The 32-year-old also said that she wanted to have children in her life, but due to how fast the cancer is spreading she wasn’t sure if this was an option for her anymore.

She said that she didn’t have enough time to freeze her eggs before starting chemo as she’d have to wait another seven to 10 days to do that.

Lizzy added in her video that she wants to raise awareness for breast cancer throughout her journey.

She also said that she “prays” that she’s “going to be able to be strong,” and thanked her friends and followers for their support.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).