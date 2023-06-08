Alaskan Bush People has been airing for almost 10 years and fans of the show have seen the Brown family grow and change since 2014. Bear Brown and his siblings have switched up their looks a fair few times with Rain Brown going blonde and Matt cutting all his hair off. Now, another of the Discovery Channel stars has opted for a change.

In 2023, the Alaskan Bush People stars are keeping their fans in the loop with the latest in their lives as they often take to social media. Ami Brown shared that “a lot of work” needs doing at North Star Ranch, while Bear is being showered with compliments for his new look.

Bear Brown debuts new look

Taking to Instagram on June 7, Bear Brown shared a snap of himself crouching amongst some trees on what looks like a beautifully sunny day.

He wrote in the photo caption: “Bear Brown King of Extreme,” which is a name he goes by.

The Alaskan Bush People star casually gazes at the camera wearing a white vest, patterned overshirt, a cowboy hat, and denim jeans.

Alaskan Bush People fans love Bear’s look

Discovery Channel fans were quick to jump into Bear’s comments section following his Instagram post.

A fan complimented Bear on his hairstyle and wrote: “The short hair is sooo much better.”

More said that Bear’s photo was “nice,” and added that his hair looked great.

Another said: “I almost didn’t recognize you at first.”

One also commented on where the reality star is situated in his snap and wrote: “Your a lucky man to be able to live in such a beautiful place…”

Discovery star partnered with Monster

In 2023, Bear has been taking to the ‘gram pretty frequently and often shares interesting news with his followers.

The Discovery Channel star revealed that he partnered with energy drink giant Monster this year. He also shared some snaps of himself climbing a windmill on the ranch as well as sharing a video of him singing on TikTok.

Bear also shared a selfie with his fans on June 3 which had more fans complimenting his hair and style.