









Matt Edmondson and Mollie King advanced their usual Radio 1 commentary to TV screens to film Discovery’s new show Beauty and the Geek. The best friend duo may be closer than ever – but he didn’t know she was pregnant.

Beauty and The Geek sees a line-up of glamorous girls date ‘geeky’ boys. From science experiments to going on coffee dates together, a boy and girl from two different worlds realise that opposites can sometimes attract…

Hosts Matt and Mollie are leading the show, but throughout the entirety of filming, he had no idea she was several months pregnant. During the season premiere, Mollie admitted she would nap whenever she could in-between filming.

Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Show all

Mollie was pregnant while filming

Mollie was in her first trimester of pregnancy while filming Beauty and The Geek. She admitted she was between two to three months pregnant at the time, and was “at that point where you feel sick a lot”. Mollie said:

It was the best thing I’ve done filming this show while pregnant. When the cameras were turned on, I was completely unaware of the sickness.

She added during the show premiere attended by Reality Titbit that she kept trying to grab Matt for a five minute chat to tell him she was pregnant. “In the end, I had to corner him at an event we were at,” the TV host revealed.

Matt was ‘oblivious’ about pregnancy

Matt had zero idea that Mollie was pregnant while filming Beauty and The Geek. She said she kept trying to tell the dad-of-two that she was expecting, but that he “kept having to rush off” when she tried to reveal the secret.

He said:

Mol was pregnant during filming, which I found out after the series. [Turning to Mollie: ‘You were very boring with your lunches. You kept napping’]. I found out three weeks later.

Mollie claimed he was “totally oblivious” she was pregnant and said: “I was pregnant throughout the entire series. In between any scene, I would pop my head down. I never normally nap!”

View Instagram Post

Beauty and The Geek hosts are BFFs

The perfect self-acclaimed ‘Beauty and The Geek’ duo, Matt and Mollie are incredibly close at work and away from their jobs. Mollie admitted she feels “so lucky” she was able to shoot the season with her “best friend”.

Matt told Mollie at the show premiere that she is one of the “best people I’ve ever met”, and addressed now-debunked rumors that their Radio 1 is scripted. He confirmed it is not, and that they didn’t know each other beforehand.

He said:

I feel blessed every day to have Mollie King in my life. Even when we aren’t on the show, we’re on the phone. We hang out a lot. I had a best friend dropped into my life, and I want you guys [audience] to have even a tenth of the friendship we have.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

WATCH BEAUTY AND THE GEEK ON DISCOVERY+ FROM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK