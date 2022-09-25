









There’s nothing like a reboot of a classic TV show and a favourite for many people is officially set to air with a brand new hosting team and cast. Streaming from Sunday, September 25th, Beauty And The Geek is back. The show is set to prove that ‘geeks’ are cool and ‘beauties’ have brains. So, let’s take a look at who is in the Beauty And The Geek UK cast.

Airing on Discovery+ in the UK, the British edition of Beauty And The Geek comes after the success of the Australian version of the show. Let’s get to know the people set to star in the series. One of the show’s cast members decided to take part after finding out that her boyfriend was speaking to other girls on Tinder…

Each Sunday, new episodes of Beauty And The Geek UK will be available to watch via Discovery+.

The first two episodes are currently available for streaming on the service and dropped on September 25th.

Episode 1 sees the ‘beauties’ and ‘geeks’ meet for the first time and episode 2 sees the cast attempt some breakdancing.

Beauty And The Geek UK cast

The show features 16 singletons who include the following:

Charlotte

Abi

Henry

James S

Aisha

James (JB)

Eden

Liam

Julie

Martin

Manon

Nitish

Sacha

Sebastian

Saskia

Steven

Some of the show’s cast members can be found on Instagram including Nitish (nitish_doolub), Liam (liamoleary._), Charlotte (@ImCharlotteLily) and Steven (@spoopsmagoo92).

During the show premiere attended by Reality Titbit, Charlotte said that the reason she applied for the show was due to her ex-boyfriend speaking to other girls on Tinder. She also revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets including that cast members aren’t allowed to talk when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Who are the show’s hosts?

Beauty And The Geek UK is hosted by friends Mollie King and Matt Edmondson.

Mollie is a former member of girl band The Saturdays and she and Matt work at Radio 1 together.

Now, Matt and Mollie are branching out together into TV hosting with Beauty And The Geek UK.

