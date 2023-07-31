Survive The Raft host Nate Boyer has an impressive net worth and Seahawks background. He is now heading the new reality series on Discovery but his former career was focused on the military and football. We looked into Nate Boyer’s huge fortune, which he made before he decided to make moves on reality TV.

A new Discovery Channel competition series has launched called Survive The Raft. Nine candidates sail for twenty-one days on the Acali II to test if personal interest will jeopardize the team’s chance to win a fortune. They must complete mental and physical obstacles intended to splinter and split the team, but who is the host?

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Meet the Survive The Raft host

Survive The Raft’s host is Nate Boyer. The 42-year-old from Tennessee is a former NFL player and Green Beret who hosted the NFL original series Indivisible in 2019 and 2020.

He also began an organization called MVP: Merging Vets and Players to assist retired NFL players and veterans in their return to civilian life. Nate also made a film on the topic, portraying a homeless former Marine named Zephyr.

Nate became the oldest rookie in NFL history at age 34 while playing for Seahawks! When he isn’t busy presenting reality shows like Survive The Raft and directing movies, Nate is usually going for a run or raising awareness on MVP.

Nate Boyer – net worth and Seahawks

Nate is believed to have a $5 million net worth. He played college football as a walk-on at the University of Texas and, after going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft, he signed a free agent contract with the Seahawks in 2015.

He was involved in three plays in the Seahawks’ first preseason game against the Denver Broncos and recorded a tackle. It came after he was a redshirt for his freshman year in 2010 while playing once in 2011 against Texas Tech.

The following year, he became the team’s starting long snapper and played 38 consecutive games for the Longhorns. Post-Seahawks, he was released by the Seattle team on August 18, 2015, to make room for quarterback Jake Waters.

During the Seahawks’ 2016 preseason, as Colin Kaepernick had been sitting during the National Anthem, Boyer advised Kaepernick that, if he could not stand for the flag, then taking a knee would be more respectful than sitting.

Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images

Reality host served in the military

Nate served in the military before he got into his football career. He is a United States Army Green Beret, football player, and actor, who served six years and multiple tours for the Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2004, he became a relief worker in Sudan, building camps for refugees of the War in Darfur. After a short stint there, he enlisted in the United States Army, training at Fort Benning, and later was accepted into the Green Berets.

After multiple tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Boyer earned an honorable discharge after six years of service. His acting career has included elements of his military background, as he appeared in Mayans M.C. as a military contractor.

