In early 2023, a new competition series was greenlit by Discovery. Now, Survive the Raft is officially here and viewers are ready to get to know the show’s cast members. The nine-episode series sees a group of strangers have to live and work together in a social experiment.

The Discovery Channel show was filmed against the stunning backdrop of white beaches on Panama’s Pearl Islands. However, the experience isn’t as paradisal for the contestants as the series’ exotic archipelago location. Each successful challenge completed sees the group’s communal cash prize pot go up. At the end of the show, the money is divided up equally between the remaining competitors.

Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images

Meet the Survive the Raft cast

The Survive the Raft cast is made up of the following contestnats:

The nine participants will attempt to ‘Survive the Raft’ which was inspired by a real-life social experiment carried out by Mexican anthropologist Santiago Genovés in 1973.

Who is the Survive the Raft host?

Survive the Raft is hosted by actor, NFL player, and former US Army Green Beret, Nate Boyer.

He’s 42 years old and can be found on Instagram at @nateboyer37.

Nate understands the importance of teamwork given his past career. Now, he’s ready to guide the Discovery show cast members along on their journeys.

Speaking to Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, Nate said of the show: “It’s very unique, it’s very special. I’m very lucky to be a part of it.”

When does the Discovery show start?

Survive the Raft kicks off at 9 pm ET on Sunday, July 30.

The show airs weekly on the Discovery Channel and sees nine contestants set sail on a ship called the Acali II for 21 days.

There are nine episodes of Survive the Raft in total and viewers can also watch the show oncatch up via the Discovery+ app.

