Michael Beets is Tony’s son on Gold Rush. He’s following in his wealthy father’s footsteps, who is worth $15 million, while Michael remains in the process of learning how he could reach that level of fortune.

Known as “Mike,” he is a first-generation immigrant due to the fact that Tony was “raised on a farm in Wijdenes,” which is in the Netherlands, per Discovery. Born in 1990, he is is the younger son of Tony and Minnie Beets.

He is also the younger brother of Kevin Beets and older brother of Monica Beets. So, what is Michael’s net worth as he aims to follow in his father’s successful gold mining footsteps?

Who is Michael Beets on Gold Rush?

Michael has worked since he was 13 years old, helping out with the family business. The gold miner is usually seen operating massive machinery on Gold Rush and is one of four siblings – three of which work under Tony.

He is the second youngest in the family at 32 and is part of the Beets Crew. He works at the Paradise Hill claim. Mike also is a medieval recreationist, with a 60lb full suit of armour and is actively in knightly swordfights.

During season 6, he became supervisor of Paradise Hill. But the season beforehand, Mike was the night manager there. He is responsible for the transportation of heavy objects in and out of the mine and often uses an Oshkosh.

Michael’s net worth is far from Tony’s

Michael is worth $200,000, Married Celeb reports. His father, however, is worth a whopping $15 million, meaning Mike’s fortune is less than two percent of what Tony’s fortune is.

He prefers to lay low though and away from social media, while his brother Kevin – who has been working in the mining business for longer than Mike – is worth $2 million, Techie Gamers reveals.

LOOK: Tony Beets from Gold Rush net worth and house revealed

Mike and Tony’s father-son relationship

Mike has always helped his dad with his business, but working together hasn’t come without disagreements. When a Trommel shut down, Tony expected his son to take care of things but Mike said someone told him it wouldn’t move.

Tony then reminded Mike that he can’t just quit when things get difficult. He explained that, while it’s a tough situation to be in because while Mike will always be his son, he’s also an employee.

WATCH GOLD RUSH ON DISCOVERY EVERY FRIDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK