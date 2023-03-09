Raelyn Nelson is a new face on Moonshiners in 2023. She appears on the show’s March 8 episode alongside Digger and Baez.

She is introduced on the show as Willie Nelson’s granddaughter.

When it comes to country music, Willie Nelson is hailed as a legend. He’s a Texas-born singer, songwriter, and musician.

Willie Nelson is well known for songs such as Always On My Mind, On The Road Again, and Seven Spanish Angels. Nowadays, Willie is 89 years old. His granddaughter is making a reality TV series appearance in 2023.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Meet Willie Nelson’s family

Willie Nelson was born in Abbott, Texas in 1933.

Despite his age, Willie is currently on tour in 2023.

Over the course of his career, he’s released 73 albums.

As well as having huge success musically, Willie also has a large family.

He is a father to eight children – Lana, Susie, Paula, Amy, Lukas, Micah, Renee, and the late Billy Nelson.

Willie’s son, Billy, died by suicide in 1991 at the age of 33.

Billy was the father of Willie’s granddaughter, Raelyn. He passed away when she was seven years old.

In 2022, Raelyn wrote on Facebook that her father would have turned 64 years old.

He would be 64 today. Happy birthday, Dad!Daddy's Grave – Raelyn Nelson Band *I own all the copyright terms to this music #wildbill #willynelsonjr #billynelson Posted by Raelyn Nelson Band on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Raelyn Nelson is on Moonshiners

In March 2023, Willie Nelson’s granddaughter, Raelyn Nelson appears on Discovery show Moonshiners.

She stars in season 12 episode 25 alongside Digger and Beaz. The two Moonshiners “scramble to save a big sale for a rising country star,” per the episode bio.

Raelyn has paid tribute to some greats in the music industry during her career. She writes in her Instagram that her band’s cover of Fist City is a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn.

Raelyn, 39, also posted a tribute to Britney Spears in November 2022 on her Instagram page.

The Raelyn Nelson Band

Raelyn Nelson has followed in her father and grandfather’s footsteps in life.

She’s a musician and frontwoman of The Raelyn Nelson Band.

Raelyn writes on her band website that she has no desire to be a “solo artist” and is joined by “Jonathan Bright, Preach Rutherford, Nathan and Evan, Angie, Sandy, Paulie, Brad, Rick, Lemuel, Marc, Sarah, Jeff, Steve and Ken.”

As well as being a band member, Raelyn is a mother to twin boys and a daughter.

She’s on Instagram with almost 24k followers at @raelynnelsonband.

