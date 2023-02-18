As Duane Ollinger shares photos on his Instagram page of huge footprint tracks, there are clearly more questions to be answered at Blind Frog Ranch. Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch fans took to the comments section to ask when the Discovery show is set to return.

Duane, his son, Chad, and Charlie Snider are all members of the team attempting to uncover mysteries at their Blind Frog Ranch.

The show last aired on Discovery in March 2022. However, there are still tonnes of unsolved mysteries on the land. Duane gave his followers a glimpse of some of the curios things he’s seen on his land, even when cameras aren’t rolling via Instagram.

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch season 2

In 2021, fans were transported to Eastern Utah where Duane Ollinger lives on Blind Frog Ranch.

The show was renewed for a second season which aired in 2022.

All kinds of strange events took place over seasons 1 and 2 including UFO sightings, the finding of underwater caverns, gas clouds, and much more. The team hunted high and low for treasure and gold which is rumored to be hidden on the land.

Now, in 2023, fans are eager for the show to return, judging by their tweets and Instagram comments.

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch footprints

Taking to Instagram on February 8, Duane Ollinger shared a photo of a footprint in dirt. He asked his followers if they had “any idea” what the huge footprint shown in the photo was all about.

Lots of fans commented their thoughts. Some suggested the footprint may have been UFO-related, “not human,” and another suggested it came from Sasquatch.

One wrote: “You got some strange anomalies going on there in Utah, Duane.”

Duane also shared snaps of the footprints on January 8 and captioned the post: “My boot is a size 12. Look beside my boot. Picture taken at Hot Springs Ranch in Las Vegus New Mexico. Don’t shoot the messengers.”

This prompted lots of people to ask in the comments if Blind Frog Ranch is coming back and whether his findings suggest that there’s going to be a new season on its way.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

While news of whether there’s going to be a third season of Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch is yet to come out, another series that uncovers mysteries on more Utah land has been confirmed for season 4.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch has been renewed for season 4 and will reportedly air in May 2023.

For now, Blind Frog Ranch fans can follow Duane on Instagram for more updates on any findings on his land (@duaneollinger).

