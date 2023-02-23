Mystery of Blind Frog Ranch fans have been taking to social media in hopes of finding out when the series will be back for season 3, a year after the airing of season 2.

There are still tonnes of unsolved mysteries on the land as shared by Duane and Charlie, so we know there’s more than enough content for a new series of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, and the demand is definitely there.

We take a look into hints that the Discovery show may be coming back for season 3.

Blind Frog Ranch hints at season 3

Although there has not yet been an official update from Discovery as to whether the show has been renewed for season 3, a Facebook page for Blind Frog Ranch Outpost & Tours has dropped hints.

The said post which was in reply to a viewer who wondered when season 3 would be back on, introduced us to a potential new cast mate, Stephen Leah. The post concluded with: “You will learn a lot more about Stephen’s incredible discoveries on BFR in season 3.”

According to their website, Blind Frog Ranch Tours is an interactive three-hour adventure that takes visitors in a luxury tour van up and into the ranch.

The tour allows visitors to walk the ranch and see the pond formed by the waters coming up from the Ancient Caverns beneath the ranch.

“Sift for Ancient beads. Be exclusive guests on Duane and Chad Ollinger’s Ranch as seen on the hit TV show Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch on Discovery Network Television.”

While the show isn’t airing, Blind Frog Ranch fans can keep up to date with the findings on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, Duane shared a photo of a footprint in the dirt. He asked his followers if they had “any idea” what the huge footprint shown in the photo was all about.

Charlie also regularly updates his Instagram of occurrences happening on the Utah land that includes a mystery tree snap.

Blind Frog Ranch 2022 lawsuit update

In season 2, we see someone come onto the ranch and serve the gang some sort of paper. It got heated on the ranch and Duane kept referring to this person as a “freeloader.”

The ranch hasn’t been short of intruders, in many forms including surveillance cameras and spy drones.

Although no official statement has been made, fans are taking to Reddit to share their thoughts. One wrote:

“My guess was that he was a silent partner in acquiring the land. When the TV crews showed up, he probably felt entitled to some of the money paid out for the show.”

A Facebook page named Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch Debunked shared a post claiming: “So Duane is a minority partner and is squatting, got served eviction papers, and the other guy is a freeloader.”

However, as of 2022, there has been no official update on the Blind Frog Ranch lawsuit. Maybe more will be revealed if the show returns for season 3.

