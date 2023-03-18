Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch’s Charlie Snider is hunting around for Native American trail marker trees in 2023.

The Discovery series is set to begin filming in March. As fans await season 3’s release, Charlie Snider and Duane Ollinger are giving some hints to some of the mysterious things they’ve seen on the land so far.

Seasons 1 and 2 saw Charlie, Duane, and his son, Chad Ollinger, search for hidden treasure on their Utah ranch. However, season 3 comes with a brand new location.

Judging by the Discovery stars’ Instagram posts, there are lots of new oddities to uncover this year.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch – New Mexico

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season 3 is confirmed. It’s official!

This time, Chad, Duane and Charlie will be investigating a brand new ranch in New Mexico.

Before the Discovery show has even started in 2023, there are already mysterious happenings going on at the Las Vegas ranch.

In March, Duane Ollinger shared snaps of huge footprints he has found on the new land.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch’s Charlie is hunting

Charlie Snider is one of the team members who fans were introdcued to on Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch.

He joins Duane Ollinger, who owns the land, in uncovering all kinds of mysteries.

On March 17, Charlie shared with his Instagram followers that he was on the “hunt” for Native American trail marker trees.

It’s not the first time that the Discovery star has shared some of his findings on Instagram.

Duane also shared some photos on his IG page of footprints and bear tracks from the Las Vegas ranch.

Charlie Snider and trail marker trees

While Duane Ollinger appears to be finding that all kinds of wildlife are walking around on his Las Vegas ranch, Charlie is more focused on the trees in New Mexico.

Charlie is clearly intriguied by the trees on the land. He wrote in the comments section that some of the trail markers may be hundreds of years old.

On one of his Instagram posts of the trees, Charlie wrote: “I believe these are made by the Caddo Tribe around 1800.”

The trail marker trees are said to have been grown in certain directions to guide people towards water or certain locations.

Charlie wrote about the process on a post: “It takes about 10 years to train the tree. Tying it down and trimming. A square hole is cut it it to place things.”