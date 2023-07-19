Naked and Afraid: Last Man Standing reunion questions are still in the air, despite fans urging Discovery Channel producers to announce an ep where the season 1 cast meets up again. Although a reunion is not yet confirmed, season 2 of the spin-off is on its way. The remaining men have been congratulating each other on social media.

Although there was a lot of divide over the Last Man Standing winner, viewers are sharing their thoughts on a potential reunion. One Naked and Afraid fan said they “need a reunion” to get “closure” from the final five men, which saw Waz still standing. Reality Titbit has all the confirmed details on what’s coming next for the grueling TV series.

Naked and Afraid: Last Man Standing reunion

A reunion for Last Man Standing has not been confirmed, but fans are urging producers to give them one. Since the grueling finale of season 1, many have taken to social media to share their desire to see a reunion.

One fan wrote: “Congrats to Waz!! #NakedAndAfraidLastOneStanding Now can we get a reunion episode?” Another penned: “Please have a reunion show after this season of #NakedAndAfraidLastOneStanding ends.”

“WE NEED A REUNION for #NakedAndAfraidLastOneStanding Jeff must explain himself,” reacted a fellow viewer. It comes after Jeff was eliminated, shocking his fanbase who thought he’d be the winner.

Season 2 confirmed by Discovery

Ahead of its season 1 finale, Discovery Channel ordered a second season of its hit reality series Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Warner Bros confirms. The renewal comes amid strong ratings for the Naked and Afraid spin-off.

Since its May 7 premiere, the series has reached 15.7 million total viewers and is averaging a 0.98 Live +3 rating among Adults 25-54. The ten-episode series is Discovery Channel’s highest-rated series of 2023 to date!

“Naked and Afraid is one of Discovery’s top franchises and we knew audiences resonated with Last One Standing as ratings continued to build week after week,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks and TLC.

He added: “We are giving viewers more of what they crave.” The program is on track to be the network’s highest-rated freshman series in five years and the #2 freshman cable series so far this year among Adults 25-54 and Men 25-54.

Contestants cheer each other on post-show

Although a Last Man Standing reunion has not been confirmed, some of the remaining men – five of which reached the finale – have congratulated each other on social media. Matt Wright, who left due to an injury, told Waz Addy:

Congratulations to Waz Addy for winning and becoming the last one standing. You proved that skills and a good heart can win any challenge. You didn’t win the challenge with items alone, you won it with the skills, adaptability and growth learned through the many obstacles.

Jeff Zausch also spoke of Steven and wrote: “This breaks my heart 💔 I never thought I would see the day when Steven tapped out of a challenge. This goes to show everyone just how much we were pushing ourselves out there.”

