









Noah Brown is the third-youngest sibling in the famous American Brown family who star in Discovery Channel’s hit series, Alaskan Bush People. He rose to reality TV stardom in 2014 when his family began filming their reality TV series and since he has managed to make himself a hefty fortune.

The entire family combined have an estimated net worth of a whopping 60 million dollars and Noah Brown’s chunk of this isn’t too bad. Check it out.

Prince Andrew: Banished | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 11360 Prince Andrew: Banished | Official Trailer | Peacock Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gcpYE9GnnSU/hqdefault.jpg 1109972 1109972 center 22403

View Instagram Post

Noah Brown’s net worth

According to Famous People Today, Noah has an estimated net worth of around $500,000. He has earned most of his wealth from appearing in the reality TV series – Alaskan Bush People.

His main skills on the show lie within DIY and handy work, therefore he was appointed as the family technician. He is also an avid hunter and loves using a bow.

He began working as an American teenage reality TV star at 22 when his parents signed a deal with Discovery. Noah and his family desire a life of solitude and peace therefore Noah probably isn’t too fussed about his stacks of cash.

View Instagram Post

Noah on Alaskan Bush People

The Brown family ended up getting the gig on Discovery as the TV production company were drawn to the family due to their unconventional way of life, and they believed it would make for an entertaining reality show – they weren’t wrong.

His parents are originally from Texas, U.S., and relocated to Alaska–the northernmost and westernmost state in the United States. They did this because they were seeking a life of solitude and independence in contrast to the standard American way of life, where most people are heavily reliant on technology and consumerism.

Brown grew up in a family of 9, and his parents struggled to house the children for a large part of his early life. They often found themselves sleeping in shelters and temporary housing according to reports.

Over time, his father secured some land and housing for the family to settle on.

Noah’s father released a book that changed their life

It was the release of Noah’s father’s book that radically changed the family’s life. He published and released, One Wave at a Time in 2007. It is about a young boy, turned father and husband, fighting to survive in the treacherous backcountry of Alaska.

In 2009, he published his second book, Teacher of the Old Code, which was a fiction fantasy. Although he didn’t hold conventional jobs, he was incredibly creative and used his writing & imaginative skills to support his family.

The release of his books and their success is what drew Discovery to the family. Once the executive of the company finished his books he reached out to Mr Brown, intrigued about his life.

As a result, they managed to secure a reality TV deal for a show that would document the family’s unconventional way of life.

View Instagram Post

WATCH ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE ON DISCOVERY SUNDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK