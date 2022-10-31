









Alaskan Bush People is back in 2022 with a brand new season and the family is staying strong following the passing of their father, Billy Brown. Since launching on Discovery in 2014, viewers have been intrigued by the Brown family who opts for living off-grid. The show is now onto its fourteenth season.

The youngest son of the Brown family, Noah, and his wife, Rhain Alisha, are cast members on season 14 but fans are wondering where Rhain is following episode 5. So, let’s find out more about what Noah, Rhain, and their family have been up to lately…

Who are Noah and Rhain?

Noah and Rhain Alisha Brown are a couple who appear on Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People.

Per Noah’s Instagram post on August 17, they recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Noah said that the pair had known one another for six years and added that she’s the “love of his life”.

Fans could see how smitten Noah and Rhain were even in the early stages of their relationship in 2017 episodes of ABP.

Where is Noah’s wife on Alaskan Bush?

Noah’s wife, Rhain, is still a cast member on Alaskan Bush People in 2022.

The official Twitter page for the show shared a post on October 12th captioned: “Noah and Rhain have their hands full!”.

Both the couple and their children appear on the show’s fourteenth season.

Follow Noah on Instagram where he has 218 followers at @noah_dc_brown. Rhain is also on the ‘gram and can be found at @rhain_alisha where she has over 6.6K followers.

The family celebrates Adam’s birthday

Judging by Noah and Rhain’s social media posts, the fall has been a busy time for them.

Via Instagram, Rhain shared that she and Noah had celebrated their son’s birthday on October 30. She wrote: “It’s Adam’s birthday today!! One year old, can y’all believe it!! My happy and healthy boy is enjoying his birthday cupcake.”

It looks like Adam wasn’t the only one who had an October birthday in the Brown family, either.

On October 29, the family celebrated Rhain’s birthday, too. Noah wrote on Instagram: “Yesterday was my sweet loves birthday! I hope that you enjoyed it and that our boys made you smile as much or more than I did. Happy birthday Rhain.”

