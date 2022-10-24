









Otto Kilcher from Alaska: The Last Frontier has proven that being a master mechanic can earn you some serious bucks. He is now worth millions after sharing his life in freezing conditions on the Discovery show.

He has been dominating the headlines after he was trampled by a bovine while travelling through a snow storm last winter, before 2022. The moment was aired on the series, which showed that he was rushed to hospital shortly after.

As a result of the dangerous conditions Otto has faced, many are wondering just how much he is worth. Born in Alaska, Otto grew up raising cattle on his family’s farm, before he began collecting broken machinery and repairing it.

View Instagram Post

Otto Kilcher’s 2022 net worth

Otto is worth $4 million (£3.5 million) as of 2022, Celebrity Net Worth reports. He works as a master mechanic and machinist, but it all started as just a hobby which allowed him to amass a small storage of parts come in handy.

Now, he is able to repair anything that breaks on his family farm. The uncle of singer Jewel Kilcher, who has a whopping $14 million (approximately £12.1 million), Otto was born into a seriously successful family.

He was part of the first expedition to successfully cross the Harding Icefield in 1968, years before the show was nominated for the 2014 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming.

It was also nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program after its debut in 2011. In the series, fans have watched as Otto, who grew up raising cattle, and his family continue to live their life off land.

Alaska The Last Frontier star’s job

Now 70 years old, Otto has proved that you can live without modern heating as a millionaire, and subsist by farming, hunting and preparing for the long winters. He is not just a mechanic but also a cattle rancher who knows his trade.

Leaving the homestead in his early 20s, Otto went to trade school in Utah to become a machinist. After graduating and winning awards for excellence because of his machining skills, he returned home to open a machine shop in Homer.

The sixth of eight children born to Yule and Ruth Kilcher, Otto served the community and its fishing fleet as a genius machinist for many years, while helping on the homestead and being a cattleman.

Now, Otto keeps the homestead farm and equipment functioning, helps family, neighbors and friends out of the worst pickles, and is a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as per his Kilcher Country bio.

Atz Lee and Eivin’s fortune

Singer Atz Lee is worth $5 million (£4.4 million) while co-star Eivin has a $3 million (£2.6 million). They made their millions with the help of Alaska: The Last Frontier, while Eivin has authored books such as Homestead Kitchen: Stories.

Atz is best known for being the father of Jewel. Since her 1995 debut album “Pieces of You”, Jewel has released 12 debut albums, many of which were multi-platinum. As of December 2013, she had sold 30 million albums worldwide.

Each family member has at least a $1 million (£886,000) to their name, including Shane, who has reached the million-dollar line. Married to Atz is Jane, who earned her worth as a fisherwoman on the show with $2 million (£1.7 million).

View Instagram Post

WATCH ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER ON DISCOVERY SUNDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK