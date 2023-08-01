Merissa Underwood is one of the nine Americans taking part in Discovery’s Survive the Raft in 2023. The all-new series is based on a real-life social experiment that was carried out in 1973. The original experiment was thought up by Mexican anthropologist Santiago Genovés.

The group of contestants will live, work, and compete in seriously challenging conditions. There is $250,000 on the line for the winners. However much money is left at the end of the show will be split between those remaining. Host Nate Boyer explains that in order to maximize their earnings, the group of strangers will have to work as a team.

Courtesy: Discovery Channel/Warner Bros. Discovery

Meet Merissa Underwood

Survive the Raft’s Merissa is 29 years old and hails from Missoula, Montana.

The Discovery Channel star was Miss Montana USA in 2020.

Speaking on the show, Merissa said that she thinks people’s first impressions of her can be that she’s “pretty intense.”

She added: “When I’m impassioned about something, it’s the end all, be all.”

Survive the Raft star is vegan

Introducing herself on Sruvive the Raft, Merissa explains that she has been vegan for the past eight years.

She explained that she thinks that humans “have a responsibility to protect everybody else.”

Merissa continued: “As you can imagine, being a vegan in Montana would stir up a lot of drama.”

She’s heavily involved in activism work and attends anti-fur and anti-fishing protests.

Is Merissa Underwood on Instagram?

Yes. Survive the Raft star Merissa can be found on Instagram at @Merissa_Underwood.

She has over 7.3k followers and shares all kinds of snaps with her fans including throwbacks of her Miss Montana USA days to photos of her cuddling with pigs.

Merissa writes in her bio that she’s an investor in companies, Sugar Taco and The Plant Butchers, and that she’s autistic.

Her LinkedIn profile states that she currently works as an office coordinator at MALKA in Santa Monica, California.

Previous to this, she worked in the same role but for another company named ROKU.

WATCH SURVIVE THE RAFT ON DISCOVERY CHANNEL SUNDAYS AT 9 PM