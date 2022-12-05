Popcorn Sutton, who died in 2009, never saw Moonshiners hit Discovery. However, his son Solomon is following in his father’s footsteps as he makes his debut on season 12, and looks after a family of his own.

The show often talks about Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton, and has also included the family he left behind, including his widow, Pam Sutton. This season, his son Solomon is making an appearance as he works in the industry.

Fans are now asking what father-of-two Solomon’s age is. His father Popcorn, who worked as a moonshiner and bootlegger, died at the age of 62 in 2009, and now his son is paying legacy to the legend on-screen.

Meet Popcorn Sutton’s son Solomon

Solomon appears on Moonshiners season 12 for the first time. He went to Tuscola High School but recently moved to Maggie Valley, North Carolina, in July 2021, where he lives with his girlfriend Alexis DeNinno and his two children.

He works in the moonshining industry and enjoys going riding and walking in places like North Carolina’s Pisgah National Park and Foothills Parkway with his friends in his spare time.

Originally from Newport, Tennessee, Solomon has a son with Kayla Shannon, who he has thanked on Facebook for being a “good mom.” He also shared on social media that his father had written a letter saying he “loves my little boy.”

Solomon’s age and career

Solomon was 14 when his father died in 2009. As it has been 13 years since Popcorn’s death, the Moonshiners star is now around 27 years old while he follows in his father’s footsteps in the industry.

Popcorn’s son is teaming up with stars Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson “to help them devise new liquor recipes and stay ahead of the competition” as per a season 12 episode description.

Solomon admitted he has been “digging” for 25 years, suggesting he has been enjoying the hobby since the age of two. His eldest son Oliver turned three years old on September 9, 2022.

Did Popcorn have any other kids?

Yes, Popcorn also has a daughter called Sky Sutton, alongside son Solomon. She wrote a self-published book in 2009 entitled Daddy Moonshine: The Story of Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton.

In a 2009 interview with Knox News, she explained that she didn’t grow up with him around. She and her mother lived in New England, and she primarily spoke to him on the phone. Sky revealed she hadn’t seen him since she was young.

She often spends her days writing, traveling, and spending time with her dogs. Sky rereleased Daddy Moonshine in 2022 on the book’s Facebook page, where she also posts updates on her life and Popcorn’s family.

