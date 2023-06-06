Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has defended herself against followers who tell her to “smile more” in a recent Instagram post. After appearing on the Discovery Channel show for almost a decade alongside her family, Rain is no stranger to people commenting on her life. However, it looks like she wanted to shut down the comments as quickly as they came in on her selfie snap.

Rain and her family members, including Gabe, Bear, and Snowbird Brown, all rose to fame on Alaskan Bush People. The Browns have been through many ups and downs over the years including the sad loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died at 68 years old in 2021.

Credit: Discovery YouTube channel

Alaskan Bush People star Rain has been taking to Instagram in June 2023 and often gets many compliments on her posts.

However, on June 5, the 20-year-old had people writing that she should “smile more” in the comments section.

Rain responded to someone who commented: “You need To smile More…”

She wrote: “You need to mind your own business,” in her reply.

Commenters say ‘smile more’

After almost a decade as a Discovery Channel star, it’s no wonder that Rain has an Instagram following of 385k.

She and her siblings often take to Instagram to share the latest in their lives.

However, in doing this, they can also open themselves up to people commenting rude or disrespectful things on their posts.

Lots of fans commented that Rain’s smile was “missing” from her photo, despite her being “beautiful.”

More said: “You should be smiling. Hope your doing ok. Stay strong. Try to smile.”

Credit: Discovery UK YouTube channel

Rain Brown’s butterfly selfie

Thankfully, the number of people writing positive comments outweighed the number who were telling Rain to “smile” on her latest selfie.

The reality star had floods of comments from people saying that she is “beautiful” from all over the world.

Rain’s selfie post saw her using a butterfly crown filter which caught some of her fans’ attention.

One person commented: “Love the butterflies,” while others gave her compliments on her curly hair.

In another post from Rain, she explained that she’s on a “hair journey” and is reclaiming her naturally curly hair in 2023.

WATCH ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE ON DISCOVERY SUNDAYS AT 8 PM