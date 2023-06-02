Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown shares a beautiful snap of herself from Washington in June as she poses among roses. The Discovery show cast member smiles next to the flowers as she dons shades and pink lipstick.

Rain isn’t pictured in her usual Alaskan setting where fans are used to seeing her and her family on their reality series. Bear, Snowbird, and Gabe Brown are just some of Rain’s siblings who appear on the Discovery Channel series. Alaskan Bush People isn’t currently airing at the time of writing, but as fans await another season, Rain’s keeping them up to date with her social media posts.

Credit: Discovery UK YouTube channel

Rain Brown poses with roses

Ringing in the month of June, Rain took to the ‘gram to share a smiley snap of herself posing next to some roses.

The Alaskan Bush People star wrote in the photo’s caption: “Alaska roses in Washington?? Whaaat?!?”

Judging by Rain’s caption, she spotted some roses native to Alaska while in Washington and was curious about the flowers. One fan commented on her post that they call them “wild roses.”

Fans flood Rain’s comments section

Rain’s floral Instagram post comes just days after she took to Instagram with another selfie that had her fans proposing on the spot.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to write that the Discovery star was “beautiful” and that it was a “great photo” of her.

More wrote that Rain was looking “so gorgeous,” and complimented the Alaskan Bush cast member on her smile.

She’s a ‘rose among roses’

Fans of the Alaskan Bush People star took their compliments a step further with many saying that the rose’s beauty pales in comparison to Rain’s.

One commented: “If I may say, here’s me thinking you were the only Alaska Rose in Washington State!”

Another said that Rain is a “rose among roses.”

More added that the reality star looks “so pretty,” “stunning,” and one suggested that Rain should get a rose tattoo.