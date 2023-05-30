Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown practically grew up on reality TV so it’s no wonder that she has almost 400k fans on Instagram in 2023. Rain, and the rest of her family, starred in the Discovery show from 2014. Many of the Brown family’s ups and downs have been documented on Alaskan Bush People.

In 2021, the Browns experienced a tragic loss when the patriarch of the family, Billy Brown, passed away. Thankfully, the family is super close-knit and often show their appreciation for one another on social media. Snowbird Brown took to the ‘gram to “celebrate” her sister this May. A recent snap from Rain’s Instagram page has fans commenting that she’s “beautiful.”

Rain Brown shares Instagram selfie

Taking to Instagram in late May, 20-year-old Rain shared a selfie snap showing herself smiling.

The Discovery star wears a nose ring, necklace, and black-rimmed glasses in the photograph.

Rain posted the snap along with a caption including hashtags: “Stay strong,” and “stay happy.”

Alaskan Bush People star is ‘stunning’

As soon as Rain dropped her new selfie on Instagram, she had fans flooding the comments section.

Many wrote that the Discovery star looks “gorgeous,” while others were dishing out the compliments, too, writing that Rain is “stunning.”

Someone commented that Rain looks “beautiful as always,” while more wished her a great Memorial weekend.

Rain’s fans start proposing

Alaskan Bush People star Rain may not have expected marriage proposals when she posted her selfie in May 2023. However, that’s what she received in the comments section.

While some fans were ready to hand out compliments, others are apparently set to get down on one knee.

One fan wrote: “I would marry you in a heartbeat.”

More said: “Drop dead gorgeous,” “Have my babies lol looking great,” and “You’re beautiful no matter your hair color and if marry you.”

Some simply commented: “I love you,” on Rain’s post.

The 20-year-old’s latest post comes after another she posted in May.

Rain shared a snap of a car tire with the word “Rain” shown as she covered one of the letters with her hand.

WATCH ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE ON DISCOVERY SUNDAYS AT 8PM