Gold Rush fans are extremely excited in August 2023 as a brand new trailer for the show drops on Discovery. Many are hailing the short clip “awesome” as mining legends Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets wear black suits with golden details. A return of Rick Ness is also teased in the trailer.

While lots of Discovery Channel viewers have been occupied with Gold Rush spin-off shows, including Gold Rush White Water and Hoffman Family Gold, nothing beats an original season of Gold Rush for megafans. Now, season 14 is officially on the horizon and people “can’t wait,” for episode 1 to air.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.

Rick Ness teases Gold Rush return

The all-new Gold Rush season 14 trailer sees Parker and Tony walk across mining land looking unrecognizable in formal suits.

The two Discovery stars pose next to mining equipment and are seen digging in the dirt for gold as the words: “Fortune favors the dirty” appear on-screen.

The two mining pros are joined by another during the trailer – fan favorite Rick Ness.

Is Rick Ness mining again?

Yes, Rick Ness is back on Gold Rush as a miner.

The Discovery star took to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on August 30 to share the show’s trailer.

Rick wrote: “Guess who’s back…” as the post’s caption.

In previous seasons, concerned fans often asked what happened to Rick on Gold Rush, but thankfully, he’s now back appearing alongside Tony and Parker.

Many fans expressed their excitement at seeing Rick back on screen with many eager to start watching to series already.

Back in March 2023, Gold Rush season 13 wrapped up.

Parker’s Trail Peru aired in the spring, however, Gold Rush fans will be pleased to know that season 14 of the original show has an official start date.

Season 14 episode 1 kicks off on the Discovery Channel on Friday, September 29 at 8 pm ET.

