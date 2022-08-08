











Ryan Fellows has died following a car accident while filming for Street Outlaws. A source revealed that he was racing another driver in what was the eighth out of nine races scheduled for the night, as told to TMZ.

The cast member died on Sunday morning just outside of Las Vegas. The 41-year-old was reportedly driving a gold Nissan 240z, and lost control near the finish line, before the vehicle rolled and caught fire.

Onlookers were unable to get him out on time. Reality Titbit can reveal what happened, along with tributes from the racer’s family who have launched a GoFundMe page for Ryan with a $50K goal.

Discovery pays tribute to Ryan

A spokesperson for Discovery said:

The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.

Ryan’s family launch fundraiser

A GoFundMe created for Ryan’s family, which aims to raise $50K to help his wife and children, reads:

Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome challenges before him.

Ryan leaves behind his wife, Liz, and his two kids, Josiah and Olivia. The page adds:

The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family-his wife Liz , children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10). The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family.

Tributes pour in for Ryan

Several fans and loved ones have donated to Ryan’s fundraiser, leaving their condolences on the page.

One wrote: “Genuinely can’t think of someone I admired more in the car community. He was one of the most down to earth guys I’ve ever known. I met him a couple years ago at a meet and kept in contact since. Deepest condolences to his wonderful family. Very glad I had the opportunity to meet Ryan. He inspired many and always will.”

Another said: “Been a fan for a long time, even though I never got to see him race in person, you could tell he was one of the most admirable guys in the race scene.”