This year marks Paul de Gelder’s tenth year of appearing on Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. The soldier-turned-shark-attack-survivor lost two limbs after having them ripped off by a bull shark in 2009. Now, he’s on a mission to give sharks “a voice,” and dedicates his life to the species that changed his life forever.

Shark Week kicked off on Sunday, July 23 on the Discovery Channel and features all kinds of remarkable people who have survived shark attacks, work in conservation, and study marine biology. Speaking on The View, Paul explained his reason for learning more about sharks after his life-threatening attack. He says that “knowledge dispels fear.”

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Who is Paul de Gelder?

Paul de Gelder is a veteran and shark-attack survivor. He has appeared on Discovery’s Shark Week for the past 10 years.

Paul decided to dedicate his life to sharks after his 2009 attack. One of his specials, Deadly Sharks of Paradise, aired on Friday, July 28.

The Shark Week presenter hails from Australia but now lives in LA, USA.

He’s 45 years old and can be found on Instagram at @pauldegelder with 107k followers.

Paul de Gelder suffered life-changing injuries

In 2009, Paul was swimming on the surface of the water in Sydney Harbour while in the Australian Navy.

He said on The View that he was taking part in a “counter-terrorism exercise,” and had been in the water for around four minutes before feeling a “massive whack” in his leg.

Paul explained that he turned around to “come face-to-face with a massive shark’s head.”

He added that the 600-lb shark: “Took me underwater and started tearing me to pieces.”

Speaking on CBS Mornings, he said that he has a “very intimate knowledge of what it’s like to be eaten alive and attacked by a shark – not very pleasant, I’ve got to say… but I don’t want people to see sharks as the villain.”

Shark Week host thought he was going to die

Reflecting on his shark attack on The View, Paul said that he remembered thinking: “Are you ready to die?”

He added that he “let go and waited for death,” before the “shark’s teeth met” in the middle of his leg.

Thankfully, Paul’s “medical training kicked in,” and he managed to swim through a pool of his own blood back to his teammates.

The veteran spent nine weeks recovering in hospital after the attack.