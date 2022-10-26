









Discovery has revealed a new Street Outlaws show is set to air in January 2023. Called Locals Only, the series will see eight local or regional drivers compete to take home a whopping $10,000 prize.

Farmhouse and AZN are set to host the show following the popularity of the original Street Outlaws. It comes as producers film at every NPK event of the racing season, while No Prep Kings gets well underway.

So, what does Street Outlaws: Locals Only involve? Who will appear and when is the show out? Reality Titbit has sped up its gears to find out all there is to know about the upcoming spin-off series.

Street Outlaws: Locals Only confirmed

The Street Outlaws official Twitter page revealed on October 25th, at 4.15am, that a Locals Only series is coming out in January 2023 on Discovery. In just over 24 hours, the post received at least 40 likes from fans.

Over on Facebook, viewers shared the announcement almost 200 times, while just under 100 comments were left from excited viewers. In the trailer, Jerry Bird is seen having an argument with fellow racer Isaac Preston.

The spin-off follows the lives of local drivers who work 9-to-5 before spending their nights building their cars for the track, and weekends trying to take home the win. Producers travelled the country to find local drivers to battle it out.

Locals Only winner races OG driver

Whoever wins the Locals Only race, which involves eight drivers, will go on to race a Street Outlaws star. They will also take home a grand cash prize of $10,000, with the opportunity to win another $5,000 at the second race.

Those taking part have to be local to the track, such as National Trail Raceway, or the region. You can [email protected] if you want to get your car involved in the competition.

Discovery fans react to new show

Following the announcement, fans of Street Outlaws were gearing up with excitement. Although some already think they would prefer watching the OG drivers take to the track, others have high expectations for the newbies.

One fan wrote: “Should be a good show! Those local boys better bring their A game!”

Another said: “So cool, I can’t wait and actually know couple of people that will be on the show.”

“Crazy, I don’t see any STREET Outlaws. Just a bunch of race cars at tracks,” penned an unconvinced viewer.

