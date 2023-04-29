Street Outlaws star Mike Murillo explains via his YouTube channel that he’s battling cancer in 2023. The Discovery TV street racer details his journey including how his fellow racers found out about his suffering health.

Many Discovery viewers will recognize Mike Murillo as one of Team Texas’ long-standing racers and No Prep Kings championship winner.

Sadly, the Street Outlaws star had a devastating cancer diagnosis to deal with after battling covid-19 in January 2021.

Mike tells his fans all about his health battles during his YouTube video. He adds that his wife, Lisa, has been a huge support and tells her he loves her in the heartbreaking vlog.

Credit: Discovery Australia YouTube channel

Who is Mike Murillo?

As Street Outlaws fans will know, the show sees various teams from all over the USA take part in street races.

One of the racing teams on the show is Team Texas. The team’s members have included Birdman, Jason Cantu, Sam Harvey, Eric Bain, Kayla Morton, James Kay, Fabian Bell, Shawn Wilhoit, Amarillo Mike and more.

Team Texas has won Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings trophies in their time and Mike’s passion for racing is clear to see.

Street Outlaws’ Mike Murillo has cancer

In March 2023, Mike took to his YouTube channel to explain to his fans that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Mike dealt with covid-19 in January 2021. Following this, he said that he felt unwell again but continued racing. The street racer said that one day he spat up “a lot of blood.”

After heading to the ER, Mike was told had he had an enlarged heart. He later had a scan that showed he had a “mass” on his lung.

Mike was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in August 2022. He said: “…there was a mass not only on my lungs but on my lymph nodes and my spine.”

The Discovery star had to say on set that he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer and added that “you could hear a pin drop,” as his fellow racers heard the news.

Rounding off his YouTube video, Mike said that his health was improving and that he was “excited and motivated to change his lifestyle.”

Another Street Outlaws star has cancer

After the news of Mike Murillo’s cancer diagnosis, a fellow racer, Lizzy Musi, was also diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Lizzy took to YouTube on April 21, 2023, to explain her journey of finding out she has cancer.

The two Discovery stars are currently still battling the disease.

Mike provided an update on his health on April 20 and said that “everything health-wise is going as planned.”

Weighing 321lb during his cancer treatment, Mike also updated his followers that he’s now lost 60lb.

Lizzy said in her vlog that she planned on documenting her cancer battle. Many fans of both Mike and Lizzy have left comments on their social media pages to say that they are “sending prayers.”

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).