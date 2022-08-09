











The family of Street Outlaws star Ryan Fellows launched a GoFundMe after his fatal car crash, and it’s already reached more than $17K.

Street Outlaws’ Ryan Fellows tragically died in a car crash while filming for the Discovery reality series on Sunday morning (August 7).

The 41-year-old car enthusiast was racing another driver in what was the eighth out of nine races scheduled for the night, reports TMZ. Fellows reportedly lost control of his vehicle near the finish line outside Las Vegas.

In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe was launched to help the late TV star’s family through their difficult time, which has raised $17,311 in just over 24 hours.

Fellows’ GoFundMe hit $17K in matter of hours

The “road warrior” is survived by his wife, Liz, and their two children: 18-year-old son Josiah, and daughter Olivia, aged 10.

At the time of writing, 143 GoFundMe doners have raised more than $17K of their $50K goal.

“Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road “warrior” in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising,” the description of the fundraisers reads.

“He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family.”

Fellows was said to be driving a gold Nissan 240z, which rolled and caught fire. Onlookers attempted to pull the reality star out of the vehicle, but were unable to bring him to safety on time.

Discovery and fans pay tributes to late star

A Discovery spokesperson told news outlets:

The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.

Drawing on the dangers of street racing, a fan and car enthusiast labelled the accident as “heartbreaking”.

“Rest In Peace Ryan Fellows, it’s a damn shame,” they wrote.

“Another drag racer losing his life at the track breaks my heart, we all are out doing this every week and it could have been any of us. We know the risk, but it still hurts.”

The father-of-two’s death comes seven months after Street Outlaws’ JJ Da Boss sustained injuries. JJ hurt himself whilst filming for America’s List at the start of the year.

JJ – real name Jonathan Day – and his wife Tricia Wayne were rushed to hospital after a crash involving two or more street racing cars, as per Sportskeeda.

Deep South Street Racing updated Facebook fans after the incident. They said JJ suffered burns to his hands and face, while Tricia underwent hip surgery.

