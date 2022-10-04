Street Outlaws star John Odom owns the fastest GTR in the world











John Odom is known for his speedy GTR on Discovery‘s Street Outlaws, where he goes headlight-to-headlight against other underground racers on the track. Let’s get to know him and his net worth.

From Idaho, the reality TV personality’s goal on the show is to win the championship and land a role on the No Prep Kings season 6 cover. With three businesses under his belt, he’s doing extremely well in the finance department.

Viewers are now asking what John’s net worth is, how he makes money and just how successful he is on the track. He only joined the TV show this year, but had already beaten some of the world’s best race car drivers.

Meet John Odom

John is a professional car racer who joined the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings show in 2022 as a contender. He married wife Trashelle in 2017 and the couple currently share five children together, who range across one to 19 years old.

Born and brought up in Twin Falls, Idaho, he is now known as the owner of the world’s fastest Nissan GTR. The reality TV star has also sponsored two other racers through his firm HMH Construction.

The 6’ft’4 racer loves to work, whether that is being on site some days moving equipment, or staking areas by 5am before his crews have even arrived. He also once served as a Trump donor.

Street Outlaws star runs three businesses

In 2015, he established HMH Construction, headquartered in Meridian, Idaho. Since then, Odom has led multiple residential and commercial projects such as Crescent Lakes, Thunder Ridge Lakes of Telaga II, and Scarlett Ridge.

Odom also runs Skyline Homes & Developments alongside Dale Newberry, a company specializing in building residential colonies. With projects in at least seven areas, the business has bought land to turn into divisions.

Based in Treasure Valley, which its website states is one of the top 100 best places to live in the world, the Crescent Lakes division in the Middleton area of Idaho is currently under development for 103 single-family building lots.

Inside his net worth

As of 2022, Odom’s net worth is estimated to be over $6million, according to Wakelet. This comes from having won multiple races across the US in his Nissan GTRs, and beating out some of the world’s top race car drivers.

With his three businesses generating a steady income, he has been a part of the huge boom in Idaho housing development, and has worked in the construction industry for at least 20 years!

