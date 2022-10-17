









Robin Roberts, known for his appearance on Discovery show Street Outlaws, has shared an update with his fans after a serious crash at Rockingham Dragway. He has now shared an update on how he is doing after the accident.

On Saturday, October 15th, Robin crashed during a race against Justin Swanstrom at the racing ground in Rockingham, North Carolina, when his car collided into a wall shortly after he left the start line.

He is now expected to make a full recovery and revealed on Sunday (October 16th) that he woke up in the hospital, but had no memory of the accident until he was informed about what happened. So, how is Robin doing now?

Robin was involved in serious crash

Robin had to be airlifted from the race track while competing against Justin on Saturday, October 15th. He was unconscious for over ten minutes following the accident, during which he injured three ribs and a collapsed lung.

He was also concussed after the crash, which involved his car – which has been seriously damaged as a result – colliding with a wall just seconds after taking off for the race at the Rockingham Dragway ground.

The Street Outlaws star was then taken to the hospital while the vehicle was covered up by people working there. Following the incident, an update was shared on Robin’s Instagram which reads:

Thank you everyone for the support and prayers! In time, Robin is going to make a full recovery. Shout out to RJ Race Cars for ensuring driver safety in every detail of the car, as well as Pilgrim media & the track safety response team for handling a bad situation so well. We will tell more when we have a chance to catch our breath.

Robin informed his fans on Sunday, the day after the accident, that he had woken up in the hospital but he had no memory of the crash until he was told about what happened. Thankfully, the doctors said he can go home.

He encouraged his Instagram followers to “keep the faith” while sharing a series of photos with his loved ones over the weekend, which was taken before the accident happened.

A photo of the car wreck was also shared on Robin’s Instagram on Sunday, which shows that the bumper has fully come off, as well as the full side door and all of the vehicle’s windows.

Discovery fans send well wishes

Fans of Robin, including his Street Outlaws co-star Chuck, have shared well wishes to the racing driver after the incident. Many are hoping for him to have a speedy recovery and were relieved after he shared an update.

Shortly after the crash, Chuck wrote on Facebook: “Prayers for Robin Roberts here at Rockingham, bad crash into the wall, praying for good news from hospital .”

A fan said: “It was a very bad wreck, we all are praying for his fast recovery..”

“Praying for Robin, the car can be replaced, you can’t. “, wrote a fellow viewer.

