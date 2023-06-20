Alaskan Bush People star Bird Brown took the opportunity of Father’s Day to share some of her favorite memories of her dad with her followers. Bird and her family rose to fame on the Discovery Channel series which sees them battling the elements as they embark on life on their own terms in the Alaskan Bush.

Snowbird, her sister, Rain, brothers Gabe, Bear, Matt, Bam Bam, and Noah, and her parents Billy and Ami Brown were the center of the show. However, in 2021, the Brown family experienced the tragic loss of their patriarch, Billy. Bird has been enjoying all kinds of activities in 2023 including revamping her garden, but the loss of her father is one she’s still feeling just as much as she did two years ago.

Bird Brown shares post on ‘Dad’s Day’

Speaking to her fans on Father’s Day 2023, Bird Brown said that she wanted to share a “quick post” and talk about her late dad on the special day.

She said that some of her fans ask how her father is doing. Bird said that her dad passed away two years ago to “briefly catch people up.”

The Alaskan Bush People star admitted that it’s “still hard” to talk about her dad’s passing.

Billy Brown passed away in 2021

Discovery Channel‘s Brown family suffered a huge loss on February 7, 2021.

Their patriarch, Billy Brown, passed away at the age of 68 after a seizure.

Billy left behind his wife, Ami, and his eight children including daughter, Twila Byars, from a previous marriage.

Bear Brown paid tribute to his dad in a post in June on what would have been his parents’ 44th wedding anniversary in 2023.

Bird’s ‘favorite stories’ of her dad

Talking about her late father through tears, Bird said that people have told her that in time, her dad’s passing “isn’t supposed to hurt that much.”

However, she said that, for her, “time doesn’t necessarily make the pain go away, it’s just a little different.”

Missing her dad, she continued to explain one of her favorite stories from her childhood.

Living without electricity and little food, Bird remembered a time when her dad used to read stories that they’d written. She said: “He could read stories really well.”

She thought back to another memory of when her dad shot a deer when the family didn’t have any food. Bird added: “We ate good that night.”