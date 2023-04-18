The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is back and better than ever with a new season full of mysterious discoveries. The highly anticipated fourth series is just around the corner so here are streaming options for The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

While we await news of whether there’s going to be a third season of Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch. Season four of Skinwalker Ranch, which is also based in Utah, can be your newest ranch-life fix.

Discover how to stream the spooky sci-fi docuseries as fans look forward to a new season of the show…

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Live/ YouTube

Where can I stream The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 4?

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 4 will stream on the History Channel. Episodes will also be available to stream on History.com, the day after release.

It is thought that after the full season is released it will become available to stream on other platforms. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream via Roku, Netflix, Hulu, Discovery Plus, and Philo.

When does The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 4 release?

Season 4 of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET. It is thought that this season holds a total of 14 episodes as opposed to last season’s 11 episodes.

The Discovery show returns as we watch OG Travis Taylor, real estate mogul Brandon Fugal and a team of researchers to try and get to the bottom of the bizarre happenings at the 512-acre Skinwalker Ranch.

Where is The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch?

Skinwalker Ranch is located in Gusher, Utah, and for decades it has been a renowned spot for paranormal activity.

Even Skinwalker Ranch manager, Thomas Winterton, didn’t believe the rumors until working on the ranch and experiencing the happenings first-hand.

Winterton is also part of the Skinwalker Ranch season 4 cast, and after joining the team in 2014, he is a focal part of ranch operations.