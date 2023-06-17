Todd Hoffman is putting it all on the line in his latest Hoffman Family Gold series in 2023. The miner and his family are determined to make it work this season but personality clashes threaten their progress. As the Hoffmans return to get the gold, fans want to know more about the Gold Rush star’s net worth.

Despite having some doubts about whether the season will be fruitful, Todd went into season two with a “killer crew” and likened the hunt for gold to “going to war.” All kinds of obstacles are in Todd Hoffman’s way during Hoffman Family Gold, including his own son, Hunter Hoffman. Hunter goes off on his own during season 2, and some of the family members think the move could make more money for the crew overall.

Gold Rush: Todd Hoffman’s net worth

Todd Hoffman is an OG when it comes to the Gold Rush series. He was one of the original cast members of the Discovery Channel show back in 2010. He was also the person who came up with the idea of the series and

Hoffman and his crew have been mining gold for years, and naturally, fans are wondering what the TV star’s net worth is as he appears on season 2 of his spin-off.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Todd Hoffman’s net worth is estimated at $7 million.

Todd and Parker’s net worths are similar

Given that Todd Hoffman is a mining veteran, it’s no wonder that the Discovery Channel star has a net worth of millions.

As Todd’s net worth sits at $7m, Parker Schnabel’s is slightly higher at $8m, reports Celebrity Net Worth.

Both gold miners have embarked on business ventures outside of the Discovery show including selling merchandise. Parker collaborated with a brand called Alaska Creations on a candle line, and the products are currently sold out.

Todd also promotes products on his Instagram page. He owns 316 Mining brand which sells hoodies, mugs, stickers, tote bags, and more online.

Gold Rush star went solo in 2021

In 2023, Todd and his family, including his father, Jack, and son, Hunter, are onto their second Hoffman Family Gold season.

The gold miner’s spin-off series debuted in 2021 and saw Todd’s return to mining after three years.

Season 2 sees Todd aim to mine 1,000 ounces of gold from his remote Alaskan claim.

He’s bringing The Holy Roller along to ensure that they “hit the motherload” this season, otherwise, Todd says he’ll be in “financial ruin.”

