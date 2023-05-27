Todd Hoffman is back in 2023 with a brand new series of Discovery’s Hoffman Family Gold. The 54-year-old was an original cast member of Gold Rush. He appeared on the show from seasons 1 to 8. Now, Todd returns to Discovery with a second installment of his spin-off show which features his family.

Todd, and his father, Jack Hoffman, both appeared in the original Gold Rush series alongside Parker Schnabel, Fred Dodge, and more gold miners. More of the Gold Rush cast members have their own spin-off shows in 2023 with Parker’s Trial airing another season this year, too.

Todd returns with Hoffman Family Gold

Speaking during the all-new Hoffman Family Gold trailer, Todd Hoffman says that he and his crew are “back to finish what they started.”

Friday, June 16 will see the return of the show to the Discovery Channel at 9 pm ET.

Todd is confident that the mine he’s set his sights upon is “loaded with gold,” studded with “nuggets left and right.”

He’s ‘way out on a limb’

There appears to be a lot at stake for Todd during season 2 of his Discovery show.

During the trailer, he says he and his team has invested in a lot of equipment. Todd adds: “If we can’t do it this year, there’s no excuse.”

Speaking of his son, Todd says: “There’s things he doesn’t know… I am way out on a limb financially.”

Todd and Hunter compete

Todd was inspired to get into gold mining as it runs in his family. He’s seen working with his son, Hunter, during past episodes of the show.

Despite Todd thinking that they would work together in season 2, Hunter expresses that he wants his own wash plant on the show.

Todd can be heard saying that it “caught him by surprise” how much his son didn’t want to work with him.

Jack gives his take on the men going solo, adding that with “two plants going,” they have a “better chance” at hitting their goal.

Todd says that there will be some competition with the two plants between father and son.

