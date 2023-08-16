Shawna Harris (Shawna Brinkly) Deadliest Catch star Jake’s wife, has reportedly died. Tributes are pouring in for the mother and “true love” to the Discovery star. A report confirmed Shawna’s death on August 15.

Jake Harris left Deadliest Catch in 2012. He then returned to TV in the first episode of Deadliest Catch: Bloodline season 2 alongside his brother, and again for a few episodes of season 3 in 2022. The star has now reportedly lost his wife, Shawna, and fans are sending their condolences to the Discovery Channel cast member.

We here at Captain Phil Harris Forever are sending our Condolences out to Jake Harris for the loss of his Wife Shawna… Posted by Captain Phil Harris Forever on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Jake Harris’ wife Shawna Brinkly

Shawna Harris, whose Facebook name is Shawna Brinkly, is wife to Deadliest Catch star Jake. He shared that she is his “true love” in 2021 after she met him through Jake’s older brother Josh, who she was good friends with. She is a mother-of-three, two children of which she had welcomed into the world before meeting Jake. Shawna and Jake then had a daughter called Tru of their own, who is almost two years old. Jake wrote in 2021:

She invited me into her home, had me do chores, participate in movie nights, I got stuck doing laundry cause she hates to do it…she treated me with respect and with encouragement, didn’t tell me what to do, and reminded me that the only true accountability that I had was to myself. She told me I deserved better from my self, she let me build relationships with her family and age me a feeling of responsibility and being needed.

Photos of the married couple fill their Facebook pages. When Tru was just a baby, Shawna proudly wrote on Facebook, “There is no stopping this daddy from being the best he can be! Jake Harris, I am so proud of you my sweet love.”

Captain Phil Harris page shares news

A Facebook fan page for Captain Phil Harris shared on August 15 that Jake’s wife has died. Almost 500 followers left comments of shock and sadness, but some questioned the authenticity of the news.

However, the admin of the unverified page revealed they have had confirmation, while many loved ones close to Jake and Shawna writing on their social media, such as her younger brother Thomas.

Thomas Brinkly revealed that Shawna Brinkly, 38, died on August 10. Shawna’s service will be held at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue, Washington, on August 26 at 1pm. There will be a closed casket viewing.

Shawna Leah Feb 6th 1985-Aug 10th 2023My big sister. My protector. My savior. My support. My best friend. My teacher…. Posted by Thomas Brinkly on Monday, August 14, 2023

Deadliest Catch fans pay tribute

When Deadliest Catch viewers found out about Jake’s loss, many fans took to his Facebook to pay their condolences. One fan wrote: “So very sorry Jake for the loss of your wife. Thoughts and prayers for you and your families.”

Another penned: “So so sorry to hear. She was so young. I hope the family can have peace and that they’re surrounded by their families (including their fishing families).”

“Jake, I’m so sorry to hear.. prayers for your family and Shawna Brinkly’s family. My heart is broken for you. Such a sweet woman,” a fellow Deadliest Catch fan paid tribute.

