F/V Barbara J is one of Deadliest Catch’s seven fishing vessels featured on the show in 2023. Season 19 kicked off on April 18 and sees some familiar faces, including Sig Hansen, return to the show, as well as many newcomers.

Lots of Deadliest Catch fans have been asking what happened to the Cornelia Marie in season 19. While some fishing vessels have disappeared from the Discovery show, others have joined.

Although Barbara J may not have been seen on the series before, the boat is no stranger to the Bering Sea. It’s been used for many years to haul crab from the oceans.

Barbara J joins Deadliest Catch

Deadliest Catch returned to screens in 2023 despite many rumors circulating that the show may not.

Thankfully for fans of the Discovery show, Sig Hansen and many more stars of the series are back.

While some former cast members and their fishing vessels have vanished from the show, newcomers have arrived in their place including F/V Barbara J.

F/V Barbara J is no stranger to Bering Sea

Barbara J joins Discovery‘s Deadliest Catch in season 19.

The fishing vessel was built in 1982 according to the Marine Traffic website.

Its overall length and breadth are 29.38 by 9.14 m.

The vessel’s maximum overall recorded speed is 16 knots.

A 2019 Facebook post from Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers writes that the “2018 King Crab season treated them good,” so it’s clear that the boat has been used on the Bering Sea for many years.

🦀 The F/V Barbara J’s 2018 King Crab season treated them good! 🦀 Riley showing us what a nice King Crab looks like 🦀… Posted by Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers on Friday, January 18, 2019

Meet Jack Bunnell and Steve ‘Harley’ Davidson

Barbara J’s captain is returning Deadliest Catch star Jack Bunnell.

Skipper Steve ‘Harley’ Davison is also aboard Barbara J. Deadliest Catch fans may recognize both Jack and Harley from their previous appearances on the Discovery show.

Harley was F/V Southern Wind’s captain from season 15 to 18 and F/V Billikin during season 18.

Jack was a part of the Saga crew alongside captain Jake Anderson during season 15.

