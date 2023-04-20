As a brand new season hits screens in 2023, fans want to know what happened to Josh and Casey on Deadliest Catch.

Casey McManus and Josh Harris were familiar faces on the Discovery series. However, they’re no longer anywhere to be seen.

The Deadliest Catch duo are no longer cast members. Their lives took two different turns after season 18 which aired in 2022.

Let’s take a look at where Josh and Casey are today and why they’re no longer on the show.

WARNING: Content of a disturbing sexual nature ahead

Credit: Discovery UK YouTube channel

Deadliest Catch fans want to know where Josh and Casey are

Discovery show Deadliest Catch returned to screens on April 18, 2023.

As fans are re-acquainted with Sig Hansen and more familiar faces, they also notice that some cast members are missing from the new series.

There are also some newcomers to the show in 2023 including Linda Greenlaw.

Many fans of Deadliest Catch took to Twitter to ask of Josh and Casey’s whereabouts.

Casey and Josh appeared on past seasons of the show on the F/V Cornelia Marie.

Josh Harris was arrested

Former Discovery star and Deadliest Catch cast member Josh Harris was fired from the show in 2022.

Harris was fired from Deadliest Catch after he was sentenced for sexual assault involving a four-year-old girl in 1998.

He was accused of a sexual assault that took place in July 1998, when he would have been around 15 or 16 years old.

A 2022 report from Radar states Discovery released a statement regarding the allegations and said: “We’ve been made aware of this issue. Josh will not appear in future episodes of this series.”

Harris served nine months in prison. As part of his sentencing, he reportedly took part in a psychosexual exam.

Casey’s new adventure

After season 18, Casey McManus also didn’t return to Deadliest Catch.

Per the former Cornelia Marie captain’s LinkedIn profile, he has a new job nowadays and is based in Alaska.

The former Discovery star writes on his page that he was captain of the Cornelia Marie from 2013 to 2023.

Casey can be found on Instagram with almost 90k followers at @capt_casey. He has a further 30k followers on Twitter.

WATCH DEADLIEST CATCH TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON DISCOVERY

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the Rape Crisis team. Call 0808 802 9999 for confidential emotional support, open 12pm-2.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm every day of the year. You can also contact Victim support on 08 08 16 89 111

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, National Sexual Hotline. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1 (800) 656-4673. You can also contact the Department of Defense Safe Helpline for Sexual Assault on 1 (877) 955-5247.