Josh Owens is a fan favorite on Moonshiners, but many fans are concerned as he’s been posting in hospital after his motorcycle accident, but what exactly happened to the star, and what injuries did he suffer?

The Discovery show has been on our screens since 2011, and the show is still going strong after 11 years as it premiered its twelfth season at the end of 2022.

We take a closer look at the Moonshiners star and how he is now after his terrible accident.

What happened to Moonshiners star Josh Owens?

Josh Owens had a very serious motorcycle accident at the start of March while the Moonshiners star was taking part in a race at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway.

Taking to his Instagram to explain his injuries, Moonshiners Josh Owens said: “I got broken all to pieces in a bad motorcycle wreck. I broke my neck, I broke my back, both my legs broke my arm.”

“But I want you to know I’m tough as a pine nut and I’m still here, and I’ll be here until God brings me home,” the star continued.

He then went on to thank fans for their support.

The first video Moonshiners star Josh Owens posted from the hospital was on March 27, three weeks after the accident took place. After rumors of his injuries picked up online and on social media, his co-star Tim Smith took to social media to thank fans for their support.

He then said that both of the star’s arms were “working fine” but revealed that he had a long way to go in his recovery.

The Moonshiner shows followers his scars

Just after his video explaining the incident, Josh took to his page to share a video of his huge scar up his leg while he was getting his bandages changed.

Although Josh revealed that he suffered many injuries and broken bones, his leg is the only injury Josh has shown to his 72k followers.

“That’s a bad one brother hope you heal as fast as possible. You’ll get through it, just hang in there,” wrote one of Josh’s followers.

Fans rush to support the star

Of course, fans of the show rushed to support the star in his time of need over on his Instagram page.

“Amen brother, been praying for ya man. Hopefully, you’ll slow it down a little brother,” wrote one.

“So sorry for all the pain you’re feeling, I can’t even imagine. Hang in there hope you’re on your way to recovery,” another fan commented.

One follower penned: “JOSH we are so blessed to still have you here with us. Lots of positivity and love send your way.”

We wish Josh a speedy recovery.