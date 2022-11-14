









Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has been sent well-wishes by Discovery viewers after a dramatic boat trip with siblings Gabe and Bird but what happened in the scene that aired on November 13, 2022?

During the boat trip to Alaska, Rain’s sister Bird, who had two pre-cancerous tumors removed before the trip, confessed she would be “lying if I said I wasn’t worried about” Rain.

The trip brought back memories for the Brown family of their father Billy, who passed away on February 7, 2021. Now fans are wondering what happened to Rain during the storm and why she was being sick.

What happened to Rain on Alaskan Bush People?

Rain threw up while navigating The Integrity, an old family boat they used to travel on with their late father Billy. The reason she threw up, however, was nothing more sinister than sea sickness. But, once they reached Mosman Island, the emotion of the Alaskan trip took its toll.

The youngest sibling walked off alone. Bird said in a confessional:

I can tell Rain’s having a hard time. I think the whole trip has been overwhelming for Rain. I think Alaska has been making her think of things with dad she hasn’t thought about. Being on The Integrity has been hard for everybody because of the memories it brings up but I think, for Rain, she has been piloting it.

Bird added: “The water and storms, I think that’s bringing a lot of memories of dad. I think it’s bringing up that he’s not here any more. Coming to Alaska, I knew it was going to be difficult, and I don’t think she anticipated that.”

Rain Brown receives treatment for grief

Rain broke down after she piloted The Integrity through the Wrangell Narrows, a sea passage with varying depths. It was her first time navigating without her dad and, when they landed on solid ground, Rain and Bird had a heart to heart.

Rain revealed that, when her father died, she felt like a part of her died too. She said on the November 13 episode she needs to seek professional mental help while grieving for her father.

She told her sister she had spoken to Billy and he told her to tell Bird that she had done enough and was where she needed to be. Rain sought professional help to help process her grief when she returned to the North Star Ranch.

Discovery fans in tears for Rain

Rain’s reveal of her raw emotions left many Alaskan Bush People fans in tears for the Brown family. Many are also applauding her for seeking professional help while she grieves.

One fan said: “I’m so glad she got some help… Absolutely nothing wrong to get some help, y’all have been threw a lot of traumatic things the last several years. Good for her. And much love 💜❤️.”

Another wrote: “Oh my gosh, Rain made me cry 😢, my heart goes out to her😍. I don’t think she ever grieved her dad was not coming back and that she was going to have to walk through life without him. Tore me up nonetheless.”

“Loved this episode. Praying for Rain – and all of you. Grief comes and goes ❤️,” penned another viewer.

